Terralogic and LightBeam forge to strengthen solutions with enhanced security and privacy

BANGALORE, India, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terralogic and LightBeam.ai proudly announce a strategic collaboration to reshape industry standards in data protection and privacy and unlock new possibilities. This innovative partnership combines LightBeam.ai's cutting-edge privacy protection technology and Terralogic's cybersecurity expertise, creating a robust force. The collaboration between the leaders in their respective fields promises innovative solutions, leveraging each company's strengths for a secured infrastructure.

Terralogic and Lightbeam empowering solutions with topnotch security

LightBeam.ai specializes in intelligent automation of privacy protections, ensuring constant defense through adaptive machine learning models. The system simplifies compliance by automating the installation of privacy measures, delivering unmatched quality and performance for clients.

Spectra and PrivacyOps, the data protection solutions of LightBeam.ai ensure secure data processing through advanced encryption. With the DPDP Act at the forefront, LightBeam.ai is on a mission to elevate the data protection experience for Indian customers, even beyond national borders.

As a major leader in IT services, Terralogic stands out by delivering an additional layer of security to fortify the data privacy and security landscape. Leveraging their expertise, Terralogic goes beyond conventional measures, providing enhanced protection against evolving threats.

Terralogic and Lightbeam.ai will join hands, to develop better safety measures, by integrating sturdy frameworks and advanced technology to safeguard customer insights from constantly changing cyber threats, and reinforce the harmony between technology and compliance, fostering digital confidence. Terralogic, aligning with LightBeam.ai, prioritizes client data protection and privacy, meeting the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Sandeep V, Executive Vice President at Terralogic, remarked, "At Terralogic, we empower global businesses by incorporating compliance and privacy operations seamlessly with the integration of GDPR and the DPDP Act. Collaborating with Lightbeam.ai, we deliver this integrated service, ensuring adherence to the most current standards, to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Prankul Middha, Director of Lightbeam.ai, India, expressed, "LightBeam.ai is on a mission to create a secure privacy-first world, helping customers automate compliance and handle sensitive data securely. We are very pleased to join hands with Terralogic, a solid partner, to effectively serve customers in India with compliance and privacy operations connected with the DPDP act."

About LightBeam.ai

LightBeam.ai , the zero-trust data protection pioneer, converges and simplifies data security, privacy, and AI governance, so businesses can accelerate their growth in new markets, quickly and confidently. Leveraging generative AI as a foundational technology, LightBeam.ai ties together sensitive data cataloging, control, and compliance across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data applications, providing 360 visibility.

About Terralogic

We are the world's leading digital transformation solutions provider with a design-first approach, providing end-to-end digital solutions for businesses. Renil Komitla, founded the organization in 2008, which has seen immense growth and has operations in over 5 countries with 1500+ employees. Some of the services include UX/UI design, app development, cybersecurity, and cloud services. For more information, visit www.terralogic.com .

