Tezsure Launches Beta of Naan, a User-Friendly Mobile Tezos Wallet for Digital Assets

Tezsure , the team behind Plenty , launches the Beta of the first mobile wallet on Tezos with Non Fungible Token (NFT) compatibility. The mobile Naan app makes it easier than ever to interact with Tezos-based applications, without concessions in security or utility

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After downloading the app from Google Play (iOS version is in review by the App Store), Naan users can view and trade digital assets, sign messages, send transactions, and store NFTs on the go. The NFTs can represent unique art and collectibles, Proof of Ownership, or membership. Moreover, users can purchase tez with a credit card, thanks to a partnership with Wert . This helps new Tezos users to easily onboard the world of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized apps (dApps).

Along with viewing their own precious collectibles, users can check out collections of their friends and famous collectors as well with the 'import gallery' functionality. This feature is exclusively available on the mobile Naan wallet and uses Objkt.com 's APIs, which were recently made available to the public and allow users to showcase NFTs at record speed.

Next on the roadmap for Naan is a built-in web browser. This will empower users with a simple, secure, and intuitive way to explore the Web 3.0 on Tezos, directly from the app. With Naan, the user always stays in full control when browsing and interacting with the decentralized web.

"We believe the future of DeFi and NFTs is mobile, and therefore we're excited to launch this first mobile Tezos wallet. Naan wallet is designed to be a fully decentralized and user-friendly experience with the highest security standards, which we believe is the perfect basis to facilitate mainstream adoption of Web 3.0 applications'' — Bernd Oostrum & Om Malviya , Co-founders of Tezsure

