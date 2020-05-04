The Digital Edition of the 'India Event IP Conclave' a Massive Success Amidst Lockdown

- The Event witnessed participation from several International IP Players. It featured speakers from SE Asia, Middle East, Australia and USA

MUMBAI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading live event IP Company, Event Capital, went digital with its initiative India Event IP Conclave, bearing in mind the ongoing pandemic and impact on the live events industry. The event was a resounding success, as it expanded its scope by roping in eminent personalities from global IP and live entertainment companies. The idea was to bring in an international perspective to the challenges being faced by the industry and measures to take, to not only survive but grow as well.

The conclave took place on 30th April 2020, from 2pm to 10pm IST and was streamed live on Zoom, FB, IG and YouTube. The idea was to stand united and demonstrate the industry's refusal to give into circumstances and instead innovate for the times ahead. Various panels specific to countries were hosted from South East Asia and the Middle East with insightful panel topics including, 'Managing Consumer Experience: Expectations In The New World, Preparing For A Post Covid Events World', 'From Live to Digital: What's Next For Creative Curators', 'Keeping event brands alive: Insights and opportunities for revival from the UAE market' and 'Keeping IP's Alive and Consumers Engaged During The 'Pause'.

With a set of dynamic speakers on board, attendees got a chance to hear some incredible brand stories; the mechanics of building and scaling IP's and network with the industry. The digital edition brought together well-known international speakers like John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, Kenneth Tan, CEO & Head of Product, South East Asia, BookMyShow, Taylor J. Agisim, Vice President, Business Development, AEG Asia, Christophe Draye, Vice President, Five Currents, Paul Berger, CEO, Arena Middle East & Asia & President, ILEA Middle East Chapter, Thomas Ovesen, Entertainment Director, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Sharon Cohen, EVP Nickelodeon Experience, Guy Ngata, CEO, Coca-Cola Arena, Jasper Donat, Co-Founder and CEO, Branded, Dan Weiner, Head, Concert Division, Paradigm Talent Agency, Mosab Alhabashi, Vice President, Benchmark, Girish Bhat, Managing Director, Done Events, Lauretta Alabons, Co-founder LAMC Productions and LA Comedy and Sudhir Syal, CEO, BookMyShow, Middle East. It also included leading Indian speakers like Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & President EEMA, Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO BookMyShow, Samit Garg, CEO & Co-Founder E-Factor Entertainment, Roshan Abbas, Managing Director, Geometry Encompass, Harindra Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Percept Limited, Martin Da Costa, Founder & CEO, Seventy EMG, Brian Tellis, Co-Founder & Group CEO Fountainhead MKTG and Prateek Kuhad, Musician among others. The show ended on a high note with a live musical performance by Benny Dayal. The India Event IP Conclave - Digital edition was held in association with EEMA, Powered by Mariott Bonvoy and supported by DLF shopping malls and a group initiative of Laqshya Media Group. The Media Partner were Republic Fluid, Whistling Woods and Tagg Labs.

Key Insights From Leaders At The Event:

Recreating experiences: Just because an IP cannot be held on ground, does not mean it has to stand cancelled. Most IPs can be held virtually and industry peers can take the example and recreate experiences virtually. This is the best way to sustain relevance in the audiences' minds and provide them with experiences they can avail of.

The things that we had learned pre-COVID days, was that when people are in a mindset of experiences, they're having a great time. They are eager to think about what their next experience is going to be. Hence, we were thinking through strategies on how to integrate awareness around other experiences.

As a part of the consumer experience, IP Players should consider five elements:

The new attendees profile



Technology



The way events will be perceived in the future



Artificial Intelligence



Personalization

Quality and content remains of utmost importance. IP Players can innovate by introducing unique experiences, maintaining the vigor and embracing technology for the better.

Post the lockdown, there will be an increased demand in smaller temporary structures, like an event for 500-800 people until one can get back to large scale gatherings.

The concern is mainly on making sure that our operations are for the new world. It is premature to be talking about filling arenas. We are still waiting for guidance on health and safety codes and what are the next steps for licensing authorities

There is nothing like a live event so we need to be creative with live events, acknowledge people and their fears, but at the same time encourage the audience to come and participate.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Director, Event Capital, commented, "The idea was to bring in different people from around the world to share their experiences and insights. To basically shed light on what they are going through and how do they plan to bring about a change during a time like this. We are in a situation we might have not imagined in our wildest dreams. The idea is to look at this time as a challenge to re-invent ourselves and fight to innovate for the best outcomes. India Event IP Conclave is a great way for the live events industry to say we are going to rise like a phoenix and we are overwhelmed by the kind of encouraging response flooding in from India's industry big-wigs to International players. 8500+ people came in through the day, and we are so delighted we could storm brains, pick insightful takeaways which will probably help us with bigger and better innovations in the IP space".

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, commented, "It is important to remind yourself at times that this is temporary and in fact it will take time for the market to bounce back. It will be a very staggered opening up, but eventually life will get back to normal. We've created a video platform with the paywall, where we can have the ability to deliver and pay for experiences. So there's a lot of nimbleness that the team has shown working from home and delivering these products and services."

Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & President, EEMA, commented, "With the worldwide loss of 1 trillion in the events and entertainment industry and the uncertainty with which we will be going into 2021, it is clear that COVID-19 is here to stay. We have to start working on building trust and faith rather than living in fear as we relook at how we do business and put in place appropriate protocols. I do believe that every crisis in the world presents an opportunity, look around us and see how nature has helped us heal, our rivers are clean, our air is pure, there is bird song in our ears, this is an opportune time to reboot and for us to work with technology, cultural diversity, a rich heritage and enormous talent bandwidth and look at what opportunities are out there and work with respect and empathy"

Roshan Abbas, Managing Director, Geometry Encompass commented, "Most event IP's live off their physical manifestation, it is now time to pause and look at ways to build the virtual leg of the IP. We, at Kommune are blessed to have built a large digital community and I am hoping to share our learning's with people".

Sharon Cohen, EVP, Nickelodeon Experience, commented, "Post lockdown, I do hope people will want to experience things live, there's nothing that can replicate that feeling. But we're going to have to be cognizant that people will be concerned and apprehensive about attending live experiences. I do think details are going to be critically important how people can experience live event and feel comfortable integrating technology in a new way, while you want them to be live. We will have to be creative to acknowledge people and their fears, but still encourage to come and participate. Because I'm sure all of us in this whole will agree that there's nothing like a live event".

About Event Capital:

Founded by Deepak Choudhary in 2013, Event Capital (EC) is India's most diverse IP specialist company involved in aggregating and consolidating Event IPs across interest communities. With expertise in creating and curating successful event IPs in music, lifestyle, education, gaming, fashion, EC engages over 100 million consumers annually through live events. Event Capital has curated and executed highly successful properties like Social Nation, The Great Indian Dandiya Festival, India Event IP Conclave, Bollywood Music Project, India Kids Fashion Week, The Edutainment Show, Times Travel Show. The company has also recently acquired promising IP's like India Bridal Fashion Week and IGX, India's largest gaming festival.

