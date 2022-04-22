The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, a division of K Raheja Realty hosts renowned author and therapist Marisa Peer for an interactive symposium

The 90 minutes session focused on helping individuals reflect and embrace their phenomenal selves

MUMBAI, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Durga Raheja, Trustee, The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation organized an online symposium in collaboration with the internationally awarded and acclaimed author Ms. Marisa Peer on 'How the greatest pain is caused by the lies we tell ourselves' on April 15, 2022.

The session was attended by over 500 students from Sheila Raheja Institute of Hotel Management, Sheila Raheja School of Business Management & Research and L.S. Raheja School of Architecture between the age group of 18 to 25 that are in a formative age to develop and strengthen their brain to a great potential. The learning for the session can empower students to spin difficult times around as opportunities. Marisa was exceptionally enthusiastic to connect with these students and shed light upon all aspects related to self-doubt and motivated each one of them to identify tools and techniques to conquer their self-doubts especially in the current tough times that everyone have gone through during the pandemic.

Peer is regarded as one of the most sought-after speaker, media personality and best-selling author of five books. With over three decades of experience as a renowned therapist working with a range of clientele, including rock stars, CEOs, elite Olympic athletes, royalty and Oscar-winning actors; Marisa draws on her clinical experience and anecdotes.

During the session the transformational leader, Marisa Peer, Keynote Speaker of the Session, shared, "We should stop lying to ourselves and if we do, we should make sure it is a lie that helps us write our story better. One should not be writing or living someone else's life, instead manifest their own. The three steps towards manifestation are firstly believing in your worth, secondly having a clear vision of what the journey looks like and most importantly being prepared to get out of your comfort zone and do what it takes to grow closer to your goal."

"80% of the journey to success is achieved once you develop a successful mind. The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind," highlighted Marisa.

The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation relentlessly aims to lend an educative hand to the leaders of tomorrow, who shall sprout from the learners of today.

About The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation:

The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, a Public Charitable Trust registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act in 1998 was created by K Raheja Realty to provide learning and growth opportunities for students. The foundation has created an unparalleled legacy in the two decades of its existence. It has been carrying on a multi-pronged approach directed to uplift the standards of education for the citizens of India. Additionally, the foundation has been engaged in activities of charitable objects and of public interests and benefits.

The mission of Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation is to empower and promote education in a supportive environment for enthusiastic students; to create a new paradigm in education that is based on the 3 l's - Inclusion, Inspiration, and Innovation.

