ThoughtWorks to Conduct the First Multi-city Edition of Vapasi in India

Set to kickstart on 5 August 2019, the four-week program will sharpen candidates' technical skills through hands-on sessions on object-oriented programming practices. Upon completion, short listed candidates will be offered 3 to 6 months of internships at ThoughtWorks and can go on to apply for permanent positions. The last 6 batches of Vapasi that were tailored to developers and quality analysts saw close to 100 women participate. Today, many of them are on fruitful career paths at ThoughtWorks and other tech companies in India.

Commenting on the Vapasi program, Tina Vinod , Head of Diversity and Inclusion at ThoughtWorks in India, said, "We have always understood the importance of diversity at the workplace and are committed to providing an inclusive environment for our employees. Empowering women's success in technology is a key focus area for us and we are extremely delighted to launch the latest edition of the Vapasi program. We are experimenting with a multi-city approach that makes this edition of Vapasi, our biggest in terms of scale and execution. This year, our aim is to run no less than eight editions of the program across our seven offices in India."

"I was a full-time working professional before a two-and-a-half-year maternity break. When I first considered going back to work, I wasn't very confident in starting all over again. That's when I heard of Vapasi,'' said Sana Siddiqui, an alumna of the Vapasi program. "During the program, I was surprised to recognize how Vapasi influenced me by boosting my confidence, vision, goals and interest in learning and gathering new skill sets. I received incredible guidance and coaching from the program's mentors and this made me feel very welcomed!"

Soumia Annie Jose, another participant of the program, said, "Vapasi helped me gain confidence and ignite a familiarity with emerging technologies. While the program's intensive format sharpened my existing skill set, what was truly impressive was the exceptional patience demonstrated by the trainers and mentors. Vapasi has helped me get my career back on track."

The Vapasi program is part of #TalkTechToHer , a ThoughtWorks initiative directed towards women in technology who have more than 6 years of work experience. The campaign aims to elevate conversations around inclusivity and drive home an important message - women will achieve as much as men or more, when presented with the opportunities, without the biases.

To register for the upcoming multi-city edition of Vapasi, please click here . The last date to register is 25th July 2019.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a global software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 6000+ people strong across 41 offices in 14 countries. We think disruptively to deliver technology to address our clients' toughest challenges all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Surendran

ThoughtWorks India

michels@thoughtworks.com

+91-9003015542 Madhumita Krishnan

Genesis BCW for ThoughtWorks

Madhumita.Krishnan@genesis-bcw.com

+91-7619196034

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948200/Vapasi_ThoughtWorks.jpg

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/583785/ThoughtWorks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ThoughtWorks