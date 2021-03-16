Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent episode of a government programme, Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said that three health and wellness centres opened in the Commonwealth of Dominica last week. The Marigot health centre, the Georgetown health centre and the Bellevue Chopin health centre are part of the 12 health centres funded by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to provide citizens with higher quality medical facilities. As of now, eight of the facilities are complete.

Once vetted investors contribute to the CBI Programme's Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) option, the revenue is channelled into initiatives like national healthcare, including the construction of the Marigot hospital, which is to be completed next month. This new hospital will be fully equipped with an operating theatre, ICU, in-patient wards, A&E, labs and x-ray services and a dialysis unit.

"We have recorded several accomplishments, all with the specific goal of enriching and improving the lives of Dominicans, we officially opened three health and wellness centres," said Prime Minister Skerrit, whose government dedicated $59.9 million (9.9 percent) of the 2020-2021 budget to the Ministry of Health. He also highlighted that the government has been managing the CBI funds "prudently" by using them to pay national debts, meet current expenditure, and sustain public sector projects.

Known as the "Nature Isle of the Caribbean," Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists a unique experience that only the island's natural beauty, wellness facilities, exquisite locations and kind people can provide. Thanks to reputable foreign investors wishing to become Dominican citizens in exchange for an economic contribution, the island has managed to build sufficient monetary reserves to sponsor extensive rehabilitation and modernisation of the country. This ranges from rebalancing the ecosystem and investing in sustainable energy to fixing and reinforcing roads, bridges, and natural sites.

Besides the EDF option, investors can also buy pre-approved real estate to participate in the CBI Programme. This option includes luxury eco-resorts with superb wellness facilities, building the foundation of Dominica's burgeoning eco-tourism sector. The list of CBI approved hotels is limited, and mindful business people are eager to invest. Should they successfully pass all security checks, they can call themselves proud Dominicans and contribute to this resilient nation's future.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

Related Links

https://csglobalpartners.com



SOURCE CS Global Partners