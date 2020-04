Top Supply Chain Solution Providers Across the Globe Unite as Körber

"For the supply chain industry, the unified Körber brand represents both the current operational structure of the organization and its future direction," said Clint Reiser, director of supply chain research at ARC. "Beyond a portfolio company, Körber's range of technologies and capabilities in supply chain represent a suite of solutions and professional services that address a broad spectrum of client supply chain technology needs."

"Over the last few years, we have strategically expanded our supply chain technologies and expertise - empowering customers to deliver upon ever-increasing requirements for speed, convenience and choice," said Dirk Hejnal, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain. "In many cases, we have already leveraged this unique depth and vision for businesses worldwide. Tying it all together under a single brand was the logical next step in strengthening our position."

"Our new branding is a natural move to bring our unique vision and message to market," said Rene Hermes, chief marketing officer for Körber Supply Chain. "Our new tagline, 'Conquer supply chain complexity,' embodies the 'one-of-a-kind' offering we have for the industry. Based on our research, more than 90% of supply chain professionals aren't ready to handle today's complexities. We turn what were once roadblocks into success – into opportunities today and beyond."

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, this consists of Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber is home to more than 1,300 in-house professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners across the globe dedicated to advancing supply chains. As a result, businesses have access to a single provider to turn today's supply chain challenges around labor, consumer expectations and adoption of new and emerging technologies into a strategic differentiator. With 30+ years of experience, Körber already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

The Körber Business Areas Digital, Pharma and Tissue will also follow the same branding strategy – realigning to the single master brand Körber.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group: www.koerber.com

