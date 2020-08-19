TPV celebrates the Festival of Onam with attractive offers across Philips Television and Audio product range

Announces the availability of the 70PUT6774 4K UHD TV across Kerala at MRP INR 1,99,990.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking-off the festive season in India with the Onam celebration offers, TPV Technology has announced the expansion of the Philips Television range with the launch of the 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV - 70PUT6774. The newly introduced television is available across all leading Philips retail outlets and will be priced at MRP INR 1,99,990. In addition to this, customers can also avail exciting festive offers on the purchase of the 70PUT6774 4K UHD LED Smart TV and the recently launched Philips borderless 50PUT6604 and 58PUT6604 4K UHD Smart LED TV.

During the celebration, customer can avail special Onam prices and customers who purchase the 70PUT6774 UHD LED Smart TV will get a free Philips 2.1 convertible soundbar speaker MMS2220B worth INR 14,990, which is designed for truly cinematic home entertainment. If customers are looking for a borderless design and wider scenes to take their viewing experience to the next level, they can purchase the 58PUT6604 or 50PUT6604 Smart LED TV which come with a free portable Bluetooth speaker BT3901 worth INR 3,990.

Customers can also enjoy a 2-year warranty on select televisions with free on-site warranty at select locations. In addition to this, on the purchase of the TV and select audio products, they can avail easy EMI finance schemes through HDB Financial Services, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Finance.

While announcing the offers, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, "With Kerala's biggest festive season around the corner, we want to offer our customers a chance to enhance their experience through exciting offers on our latest innovative product range. Onam sets the tone for the festive season and our aim is to delight our customers and make their festivities even more memorable with their favorite brand and best-in-class products. With these offers, they can not only enjoy the Pixel Precise Ultra HD picture quality but also an electrifying sound experience like never before."

The offers are valid till September 30th, 2020 and can be availed in all leading retail stores in Kerala. Indulge in an experience like never before and celebrate the festive season with Philips TV and Audio products.

Other power packed products in the Philips audio range that can be purchased by the consumers include TAPB603 Soundbar, SPA8000B Multimedia 5.1 Bluetooth speaker, Tower Speaker SPA9080, MMS8085, TASH402 Sports Headphones and TAUN102BK Neckband Headphones.

Product Name Feature Highlights TAPB603 Soundbar 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar, 320 W output, wireless subwoofer, slim profile, with Bluetooth, Optical, USB, HDMI-out (ARC) and Audio in connectivity SPA8000B Multimedia 5.1 Bluetooth speaker 5.1 Surround sound, 120W sound output power with rich bass. With Bluetooth, USB Direct, Audio in connectivity Tower Speaker SPA9080 2.0 CH tower speaker with 80 W output, rich bass and Karaoke feature. With Bluetooth, USB Direct, Audio in connectivity Convertible soundbar speaker Philips MMS8085 2.1 2.1 CH Speaker with convertible soundbar, 80W output and rich bass. With Bluetooth, USB Direct, Audio in connectivity TASH402 Sports Headphones On ear headphones designed for workout sessions with IPX4 and cooling ear cups, 40 mm speaker driver and 20 hrs. playtime TAUN102BK Neckband Headphones In-ear wireless headphones with 6 mm speaker driver, 7 hrs. playtime, passive noise isolation and magnetic ear tips for tangle free wearing

Philips 70PUT6774 - Product Features:

The 70PUT6774 Philips 6700 series TV is equipped with Pixel Price Ultra HD Quality and HDR+ which provides a vivid picture and micro dimming which optimizes the contrast on the Television. It also includes SAPHI, a fast, intuitive operating system that makes the Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use and provides great picture quality with one-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

70PUT6774 (4K UHD TV - Quad Core DVB-T/T2)

Ultra Slim profile

Sleek

Cutting edge

Refined

Precise

4K Ultra HD

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and its unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, one will experience the best possible picture quality.

Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on one's screen.

HDR Plus

High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power.

Micro Dimming

Thanks to TPV's special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly.

SAPHI

SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes one's Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

About TPV Technology

TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD & LED TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centres and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.

SOURCE TPV Technology