Transforming Society through Management Excellence: NMIMS School of Business Management started their admission for Social Entrepreneurship programs

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) announces admissions for MBA (Part-Time) in Social Entrepreneurship (2- Years) and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship (1- Year). NMIMS School of Business Management is one of the top 10 AACSB-accredited business schools in India and has been ranked among the top 100 global B-Schools by Financial Times MiM 2022. Its vision is to be a management school of academic and research excellence that develops transformational leaders for an inclusive and sustainable world.

These programs are specifically designed for professionals who aim to excel in social entrepreneurship's dynamic and challenging landscape. It is an excellent opportunity for individuals passionate about making a positive impact on society and wanting to bring their social entrepreneurial ideas to life. It provides a unique blend of academic rigour and practical experience, enabling students to apply their newfound knowledge and skills directly in their professional lives.

MBA (Part-Time) in Social Entrepreneurship is a two-year, comprehensive program for development sector professionals who aspire to excel in today's complex and competitive environment. The Program focuses on developing the sustainability of development organizations through an innovative management approach and a holistic perspective on contemporary issues in social sector management. At the same time, Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship is a one-year program that provides managerial inputs for those with work experience in the social development sector and those looking to develop their careers in this field. The Program will equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to increase their effectiveness and efficiency in the social sector through a management approach.

Highlighting the Program, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean of the School of Business Management, said, "The Program will complement the operational skills of management with a deliberate strategy to enhance social initiatives. It will focus on combining traditional business practices with the goal of creating positive social and environmental impact. These include sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and the development of socially responsible business models. Also, Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF) provides need cum merit-based part-scholarship for PTMBA (SE) students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)."

Dr. Meena Galliara, Director of Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship & Sustainability Management, highlighted that "The Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Management at NMIMS is dedicated to fostering innovation and effectiveness in the social sector. Established to promote social entrepreneurship and sustainability, the Center provides a comprehensive program of research, consultancy, teaching, and field action. Its curriculum is designed to provide a blend of social concern and professional response through an integrated approach, while its interventions include professional development, capacity building, and entrepreneurship development. The students will be working on live projects with NGOs, which will provide them with the needed practical knowledge in the social sector."

Dr. Satish Kajjer, Program Chairperson, MBA (Part-Time) Social Entrepreneurship, said, "Social entrepreneurship is more than just a buzzword; it is a paradigm shift in the way organizations operate and deliver social value. Our Part-Time MBA in Social Entrepreneurship and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship is uniquely designed to help students develop the skills, knowledge, and perspective they need to excel in the field of social entrepreneurship.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduation from a recognized University in any discipline.

Minimum two years experience with the social sector organization (NGOs, Social Enterprises, Government Departments, CSR/ Environment/Sustainability departments) either as full me staff or as a volunteer up to the date of written test / personal interview OR Minimum two years corporate/administrative / business work experience.

About the School of Business Management

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS, which began as a business school 41 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998 in various such published surveys. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59. NMIMS School of Business Management MBA programs has been ranked among Top-100 Global B-School by FT MIM 2022.

About the Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship & Sustainability Management

The Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Management, NMIMS, has been established with a deep respect for the talent/passion and dedication of the countless individuals who have devoted their lives to working for the common good. This work is complex and involves unprecedented challenges. Social sector leaders, business school faculty, MBA students and alums can all benefit by joining in a systematic search for ways to develop, sustain, and spread innovative and effective responses to social needs.

SOURCE NMIMS School of Business Management