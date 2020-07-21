Travel, Hospitality and F&B Body Requests Government for Waivers to Revive Tourism in India, Drafts a Nine-point Demand Letter

MUMBAI, India, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Travel, Hospitality and F&B collective by Entrepreneur's Organisation (EO) has requested the government to provide GST waivers among other demands to revive tourism in India. In a Nine-point Demand Letter, the body shall be requesting the government for immediate survival measures to prevent mass bankruptcy and crores of unprecedented layoffs in the hospitality and travel sector that normally contributes to almost 10% National GDP, due to the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drafted in consultation with top industry leaders, the letter requests an immediate rebate to save over half a million crore tourism industry and over 13 crore job losses associated directly and indirectly with the industry.



"Hotel business has been brought down to almost NIL revenue in this time", reads the letter. The following are the demands presented by the Travel, Hospitality and F&B collective of EO to the government for consideration:

Deferment of all statutory liabilities for a period of 12 months. Deferment of Loan EMI for the period of 12 months and restructuring of the loan. Waiving the property taxes for the financial year 2020-21. Grant/Permit to use the GST collected for a period of 12 months. Subsidies employment for 3 months by government contribution per employee of 50% of the salary. To restructure and give a discount on taxes applicable to the customer for a period of 1 year so that they will have some comfort. To reduce the Visa cost to 50% and allow for Visa on arrival To consider restructuring the MSME act towards the hotel industry to gain the benefit of 20 lakh crores package as announced recently. To give waiver in MSEDCL/Power bill for over a period of 3 months and later to consider discount in tariff for a year period.

Since the lockdown, the Travel, Hospitality and F&B body of Entrepreneur's Organisation India has been requesting for Tourism Aid & Restructuring Package (TARP) with various government authorities including the Tourism Minister, Chief Ministers of all the States, Tourism Secretaries, and CEO of NITI Ayog. The organization has also released a moving video titled 'The Hospitality Needs' requesting the government's attention to the issue of the troubles in the tourism industry. The video can be watched here: The Hospitality Needs.

