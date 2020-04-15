Typsy Provides Free Hospitality Education to the World

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality learning platform Typsy today announced the launch of a new plan to support the worldwide hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic. The Typsy COVID Support Plan offers unrestricted, free online access to its industry-leading platform and Netflix-style library of 650+ hospitality video lessons. The COVID Support Plan will be available for individuals, businesses, and schools until Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

With venues across the world being forced to downsize or close in response to the pandemic, this support plan will help businesses stay engaged and connected with their workforce. It will also enable members to freely develop their hospitality skills, empowering those who have been affected by COVID-19 to access online learning opportunities and re-enter the workforce with confidence.

In a statement released today, Typsy CEO Jonathan Plowright described the initiative as crucial, saying, "The negative impacts on hospitality and tourism are devastating, however, a stronger community is building. People are rallying to provide initiatives that give the industry the best chance at a strong rebound in the future. Being able to offer free access to Typsy at this time allows us to support not only our existing customers, but we can also help many more people whose lives and businesses have been disrupted by the effects of COVID-19. Community has never been more important than it is now, and providing online learning is a positive and accessible way to help people stay productive, connected and engaged with their employers and the hospitality industry. We all need to do what we can to ensure the industry comes through this."

Typsy is backed by the world's leading hotel school and Swiss-based education group Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL) and counts dozens of global groups, including Radisson, Delaware North, Wyndham and Hyatt, as clients.

"Our clients have been impacted enormously both commercially and operationally, which has had a ripple effect on all suppliers. Whilst our revenue has taken a major hit, we are incredibly fortunate to have strong backing from our partner, EHL, who is steadfast in their resolve to help support the industry. This puts us in a fortunate position whereby we can invest in the increased computing and other costs necessary to provide free access to the platform during this difficult period." Over the past month, Typsy usage has increased over 1,600%, and it's expected that up to one million new learners will join the platform to learn and earn micro-credentials over the next six months.

Typsy is the world's fastest-growing online hospitality learning platform. Typsy courses are led by world-class instructors and designed for hotel and restaurant chains, learning institutions, small businesses, as well as individuals looking to upskill and improve their resume and job opportunities.

The Typsy course library consists of lessons in a variety of categories including leadership, beverage, service, hotel and culinary. Endorsed certificates are earned for every course completed on Typsy. Typsy recognizes that it is essential to address ways in which hospitality practices can evolve and adapt to deal with the impact of COVID-19. The company today also released a COVID-19 course which includes topics useful to many operators right now, such as how to serve guests safely during take away service. As this is a uniquely stressful situation for hospitality staff and businesses, a Health and Wellbeing for Hospitality course is also being released this month, covering topics including the effects of stress, stress management, common myths about mental health, and substance use in hospitality.

Press contact:

Felicity Thomlinson

0429 448 217

[email protected]

Related Links

Typsy's COVID Support Plan

Typsy

Related Links

http://typsy.com



SOURCE Typsy