UAE-based Growmore Group Acquires Medicinos Bankas, Lithuania's Leading Retail Bank With Assets of US$395 Million

Nitin Shelke, Chairman of Growmore Group, said: "This deal marks a strategic step in Growmore's vision of evolving into a full-suite financial services conglomerate. Operating in a highly competitive and high-potential market, Medicinos Bankas is well capitalized and has reported continued growth over the years. Despite the challenging global environment, we continue to look at growth opportunities with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for the banking needs of our clients while delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders."

Animesh Saxena, Chief Investment Officer of Growmore, added: "We believe in the tremendous value-add that this acquisition will bring with its strategic location offering us the springboard to further strengthen our footprint across the EU."

Led by a team of expert professionals, Growmore brings a rich heritage of nearly two decades in financial services across various sectors and in key geographies. The group is active in the solar energy space, developing a 1GW PV manufacturing plant in India and the UAE.

Note to Editors:

About Growmore Group:

Growmore Group, a global investment and financial services conglomerate, has diversified investments in wealth and asset management, banking, clean energy, venture capital, corporate and project finance, and real estate.

Through its offices in Dubai, London and Zurich, Growmore provides fund management, investments and financing solutions to drive wealth creation and create long-term value for its clients.

In the UK, Growmore Group is an appointed representative of FCA regulated Kapwealth Ltd, in Switzerland, a member of VQF and officially recognized by FINMA and Organization of Independent Asset Managers; in Commonwealth of Dominica, the Group has an offshore banking services license under the jurisdiction of Financial Services Unit, Ministry of Finance; in the UAE, the Group is licensed by DED and has recently received an in-principal approval for Category 3C license from the FSRA of ADGM.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165013/Growmore_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165012/Growmore_Chairman.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Dhanya Issac

ASDA'A BCW

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Growmore Group