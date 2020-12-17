UiPath Announces the Winners of the 2020 Automation Excellence Awards

- Recognizing and celebrating customer driven innovation using RPA

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today, on the closing day of the Reboot Work Festival, announced the winners of its second edition of the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. PWC, Oracle Consulting, Bennett and Coleman, Expolanka Holdings were among the 37 winners across the 14 award categories.

Reflective of UiPath's commitment to drive end-to-end automation, the awards are organized to inspire companies to think beyond the norm and explore ways in which RPA can be used to create impactful innovations, and specifically this year to display resilience in business. The winners were selected from an overwhelming number of registrations and nominations that were received. The selection was based on project or process level impact, business level impact, and strategic level impact derived from their use of automation toward business functions.

"The pandemic led businesses to accelerate their digital transformation across functional processes this year, and I am elated to see how leaders rose to the challenge and used automation to present innovative solutions," said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India and South Asia. "On behalf of the team at UiPath, I extend our commendations to all the winners," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar, Vice President - Marketing, India and South Asia, UiPath said, "These awards showcase the most impactful ideas in leveraging automation, and we are grateful to our eminent Jury and all entrants for their participation. The work presented is a testament of the fast-paced automation adoption our region is witnessing."

The entries received were shortlisted by independent consultants based on the forms and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, comprising of eminent senior industry executives such as Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director - Sequoia Capital India LLP, Ashok Pai, Vice President & Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations - TCS, Pari Natarajan, CEO - Zinnov, Pranjal Sharma, Author of 'India Automated: How the fourth industrial revolution is transforming India', Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head for R&D, Sustainability and Projects - ITC and Anubhuti Sanghai, Head of Operations and Customer Service - ICICI Bank.

Reminiscing the judging process, Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head for R&D, Sustainability and Projects, ITC, said, "In my four decades, I have judged several events cutting across innovations, manufacturing excellence, case studies etc. The judging process for the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards over two days was perhaps the most comprehensive and energizing. Every idea broke existing barriers for me and proved once again that 'we are only limited by our imagination.' I was excited to see the vast possibilities to improve efficiency and accuracy, to remove drudgery and monotony of tasks, to enhance quality and speed, and deliver financial benefits. RPA is here to stay and is changing the way we work. UiPath, well done recognizing our RPA warriors."

Murli Mohan, Vice President, India Business, UiPath added, "Having watched a large number of customers recognising the business value of automation here in India, I must say that we are humbled by the overall response and the diversity of innovative projects on digital transformation, despite the challenges faced in 2020. Heartiest congratulations to all."

https://uipathindia.com/automationexcellenceawards/

List of Winners - 2020

Category: Excellence in Finance & Accounting Automation

Indian Enterprises: South Indian Bank

Global Capability Centers: AXA Business Services

Jury Recognition:

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Category: Excellence in HR & Legal Automation

Indian Enterprises: Bennett, Coleman & Co.

Global Capability Centers: Michelin India

Jury Recognition:

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Category: Excellence in Marketing & Sales Automation

Indian Enterprises: The Karur Vysya Bank

Global Capability Centers: NatWest Group

Jury Recognition:

Toyota Kirloskar Motors

VMware Software India

Category: Excellence in Operations & Manufacturing Automation

Indian Enterprises: Bajaj Finance Ltd - Auto Finance

Global Capability Centers: Ericsson

Jury Recognition:

Xerox Corporation

Oracle Consulting Solution Center (OCSC)

Category: Excellence in IT Operations Automation

Indian Enterprises: Research Center Imarat (DRDO)

Global Capability Centers: Novo Nordisk Service Centre India

Jury Recognition:

EY GDS India LLP

Category: Excellence in Industry Led Automation

Indian Enterprises: Waterfield Advisors

Jury Recognition:

Optum Global Solutions (India)

Category: Excellence in Automation by an Emerging Enterprise

Indian Enterprises: SHV Energy

Category: Excellence in Cognitive Automation

Indian Enterprises: Mahindra & Mahindra

Global Capability Centers: Diageo Business Services

Jury Recognition:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Category: Excellence in Scaling Automation

Indian Enterprises: Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL)

Global Capability Centers: Clariant

Category: Excellence in Automation - Sri Lanka

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC

Jury Recognition:

ExpoLanka Holdings

Category: Excellence in Automation - Bangladesh

Dhaka Bank

Grameenphone (Telenor)

Category: Automation for Crisis Management & Business Continuity

Indian Enterprises: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Global Capability Centers: Northern Trust

Jury Recognition:

RM Education Solutions India

Category: Best RPA Centre of Excellence

Indian Enterprises: Manappuram Finance

Global Capability Centers: Optum Global Solutions (India)

Jury Recognition:

AXA Business Services

VMware Software India

Category: Special UiPath Recognition : Autodesk India

About UiPath:

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.

