UL Helps Advance Contactless Payments Acceptance on Mobile Devices in APAC as DigitSecure Unveils its Solution

The DigitSecure mobile application allows any cardholder to pay with either their contactless-enabled card or a device (wearable, smartphone and tablet) on the merchant's device (smartphone, tablet). The CPoC certification means that DigitSecure meets key requirements that help ensure the security of the payment data obtained through common commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices such as smartphones and tablets. The security mechanisms, controls and mitigations protect the consumers' account data and cryptographic keys, helping to ensure payment processes are protected.

Talking about DigitSecure's mission and plans, Jay Krishna, Founder and CTO, DigitSecure, said, "Our mission is to empower millions of merchants globally to accept card payments and grow their business with simple and affordable mobile app-based solutions. Currently, DigitSecure supports Visa and Mastercard solutions but it can be expanded to support other international and domestic schemes."

"We are extremely excited about our work with UL. With its extensive experience in the payments industry, UL has helped DigitSecure drive trust for our solution with both acquirers and customers," Krishna said on the association with UL.

Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, UL, said, "Companies developing contactless payment systems that help power India's economy must innovate with safety and security guiding the way. As the leading global safety and security authority, UL applauds DigitSecure for achieving the certification for PCI's CPoC requirements. This milestone helps ensure DigitSecure compliance and further demonstrates how UL is enhancing the security of the digital payment ecosystem in India in line with the Government's vision of a cashless society."

