UST Global Named Winner at the Microsoft AI Awards 2.0 for the Best Innovation in Artificial Intelligence

BENGALURU, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has won the 2020 most innovative AI application award for societal impact from Microsoft. UST Global has been a picture of consistency as the company has unlocked several technical accolades in its successive years.

The AI Awards 2.0 is an initiative open to all Microsoft customers and partners who foster AI-led innovations to deliver meaningful impact. In 2019, UST Global had won an award for 'Empowering Employees with AI' from Microsoft for delivering an AI-powered personal assistant to each employee.

The award marks industry appreciation of UST Global's AI capabilities to build products that scale new heights in innovations in Artificial Intelligence. UST Global partnered with EmancipAction, to build a human-centric platform to collate information and provide meaningful insights from a clinical research study conducted among highly traumatized children residing in Childcare Institutions in India. UST Global developed the 'Caregiver' Mobile application which provided the technological support to do victim identification, exclusion, pre-screening, baseline assessment, IPT Sessions, end of therapy assessments and follow up assessments until they are ready to start a new life without fear and full of hope. The questionnaires, assessments and follow up questions based on primary responses were supported by AI/ML technology.

Speaking on the achievement, Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global, said, "UST Global has made numerous accomplishments over several years towards making technology more meaningful and useful for consumers and their end customers globally, and we're so pleased to see our achievements recognized by Microsoft. At UST Global, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to Transforming Lives by empowering companies and society and producing outstanding products and solutions that address the real market needs. We remain singularly focused on delivering fundamentally better AI experience built on the power and promise of all-flash that can be utilized by enterprises of any size and budget. This award is further validation that we are succeeding in our mission."

Congratulating UST Global, Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said, "AI can help us solve some of the world's toughest challenges and work for the public good. We believe in UST Global' s approach to using technology against social evils such as human trafficking. The company's goal to raise awareness and produce actionable insights with an AI developed an application that can help children impacted by human trafficking is truly laudable. It resonates with our commitment to providing technology and expertise to empower those working to solve humanitarian issues."

UST Global has made significant AI, ML and Virtual Reality (VR) solutions in retail, financial services, healthcare, and many other sectors. Retail Business Services, partnered with UST Global, to develop frictionless store technology, AI/ML and purpose-built smartphone applications, that enable customers to shop from a small-format store in a matter of seconds. The company has created LookyLoopz, an immersive learning platform that enables teachers to teach subjects in-depth to the next generation of students by engaging them within the subject topics through VR learning modules. Technological developments through AI in healthcare made by UST Global have saved countless patients and are continuously improving the quality of life.

