UST Global Receives ISG 2020 Top Case Study Award for Digital Excellence

Innovative Solutions Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year in a row

BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role in one of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in 2020, as featured in the ISG Digital Case Study book, Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation.

ISG Research worked with the leading technology companies around the globe, both large and small, to build this unique compendium of compelling case studies that demonstrate real-life business issues illustrating how organizations are currently accelerating the use of digital technologies. For the second consecutive year, UST Global has been recognized for Digital Excellence by ISG.

ISG highlighted UST Global' s engagement with a leading Spanish multinational commercial bank and financial services company to transform the international payments experience for its customers by deploying blockchain-based solutions. UST Global helped the bank to realize its vision into a successful service offering.

The bank launched its mobile-based application that enables their end customers to complete international transactions in seconds - the same transactions previously took four to five working days to complete. In just four to five clicks, the customer can enter the amount to be transferred, select a recipient and exchange rate, and confirm the transaction. The application leveraged a technology based on distributed ledgers which enabled the bank with interoperability among different ledgers and networks, cryptographically secured end-to-end payment flow, transaction immutability, and information redundancy. UST Global played a significant role in delivering the solution and integrating the platform.

UST Global leveraged its fully dedicated blockchain core team with a full range of skills needed to build and deploy the application. The solution went live in Spain, U.K., and several Latin American countries. Customers of the bank expressed appreciation for its ease of use, transparency, and better user experience compared to the previous service. The bank plans to roll out the application to more customers across other geographic regions.

"We are immensely honored to be recognized by ISG as a leader in Digital Excellence for the second consecutive year," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, "The ISG Digital Case Study Book highlights the digital excellence, innovation and client success by digital providers enabled for enterprises. We pride ourselves on our ability to continuously innovate, deliver, and transform the digital journey of our clients worldwide. Our case studies, transformation stories, constantly measure success and enable us to learn and improve while continuing to provide world-class solutions for our customers globally."

