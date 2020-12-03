UST Global Wins Business Culture Award 2020 for Best International Initiative

- Award celebrates the best of business culture, recognizing transformational work

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it won the prestigious Business Culture Awards 2020 for 'Best International Initiative for Business Culture.' The awards, announced at a virtual event on November 25th, celebrate forward-thinking companies that have created outstanding work-environments, enabling their employees to perform to their very best, facilitating exceptional business performance and customer delivery.

UST Global was chosen by the judges for its robust, structured, and dedicated approach to company culture and commitment to the employee experience. Of note, were the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives led by UST employees during the lockdown and employee engagement framework called COLORS, which connects 'USsociates' across all 25 countries with a sense of purpose and belonging.

"We are humbled by this prestigious recognition which is a true testament to the values and culture at UST. We integrate our business of technology and its impact to help create more inclusive societies that offer more opportunities to the people," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST Global, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our company culture, and for the unique innovations in employee engagement that make us who we are and help us deliver value to our clients."

Evaluating the nominations, one of the judges commented, "UST has clearly demonstrated a strong, structured, and dedicated approach to employee engagement and positive business culture. The results that have been achieved through the many Value Partners are remarkable with great feedback coming through. The way the teams regularly connected with many employees and drove numerous engagement initiatives throughout the period of lockdown to help support well-being through connection and belonging is fantastic. Well done UST!".

Another judge remarked, "This entry demonstrates the importance of employees and is an insight to a best practice for future organizations. It would be terrific to hear more about how the Values Continuity Program comes to life during the pandemic crisis."

UST Global is recognized by Great Place to Work™, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, UK, and US. The company was also honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

