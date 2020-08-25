UXReactor recognized in Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UXReactor, a full-service User eXperience (UX) design consultancy headquartered in Silicon Valley (United States), ranks No. 2383 on the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious recognition given to the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Over the last three years, the consultancy achieved an impressive three-year growth of 174%, bringing 'The Silicon Valley's Approach' to solve design and business challenges for global organizations.

UXReactor is the fastest growing specialized UX design firm on the list. Its Center of Excellence in Hyderabad has been highly instrumental in fueling the consultancy's growth. 30 talented and dedicated teammates support the CoE; all of whom have been trained and meticulously groomed through UXReactor's Academy, a six-month intensive training program where individuals are trained on PragmaticUX, a proprietary design system framework that is at the cornerstone of how the consultancy approaches every meaty design problem for its client partners.

"Our talent is our strongest asset. We are passionate and rigorous about training our talent because we rely on the team to deliver world-class design solutions for our client partners. The Academy is divided into three phrases that are focused on not only technical know-hows but also creativity, problem solving, and emotional resilience. We invest heavily on our talent because we are as strong as our team," said Mr. Prasad Kantamneni, Co-Founder and key architect of the Academy.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as it reflects the amount of hard work the team has put in over the past few years. More importantly, it has been tremendously rewarding to see the impact we have made for our clients and helping to make Designed in Hyderabad a reality," said Mr. Satyam Kantamneni, Manager Partner and Chief eXperience Officer.

"It has been an incredible journey and we are on a mission to impact more lives through our 'Open Training Platform' where everyone can access foundational UX training wherever they are, for free," remarked Mr. Satyam Kantamneni.

Open Training Platform is UXReactor's online community learning platform. It is open and free, an initiative established to create more and better UX Designers through curated training materials and access to industry experts for feedback and guidance.

About UXReactor:

UXReactor is a full service UX design consultancy headquartered in Silicon Valley, United States. It has impacted organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500 global organizations to back of napkin startups. From understanding and reimagining opportunities to redefine the digital eXperience to integrating design-centricity into a cornerstone of an organization, UXReactor is the strategic partner in catalyzing beloved eXperiences designed with deep empathy and understanding. It starts with PragmaticUX, a proven process to unlock design solutions to business problems that are consistent, replicable, measureable and scalable.

Website Link: https://www.uxreactor.com/

