Vasant calls for nation building, encourages voting

AHMEDABAD, India, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant, the premier spices brand in India, has introduced an innovative consumer program to promote voter participation and nation-building. Under this scheme, every voter is eligible for a 15% discount on the complete assortment of Vasant blended spices, Classic Garam Masala, Hing & Achaar Masala. By simply presenting their ink-marked index finger as proof of voting, customers can enjoy this exclusive offer at any retailer. Vasant consistently leads in such endeavours, dedicated to enhancing society and fostering a resilient India.

Vasant’s campaign encouraging voter participation

Vasant, renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence and customer contentment, stands as a beacon for driving socio-economic progress. In an announcement heralding a consumer scheme, Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director of Vasant, emphasized the brand's broader responsibilities. He mentioned," This scheme aims to mobilize both customers and retailers towards nation-building endeavours. By exercising their voting rights, citizens pave the way for capable leaders to propel India towards global eminence. This initiative, rewarding customers for their voting participation, underscores the collective commitment of the Vasant community, encompassing both patrons and retailers." The consumer scheme, accessible through a vast network of over 25,000 retailers started from polling day on May 7, 2024, will continue until May 12, 2024. A multimedia marketing campaign promoting the election consumer scheme is gaining momentum across segments of the society.

Vasant the spices brand with 80 products and a legacy of more than 5 Decades, produces packaged spices in state-of-the-art plant in Degham - near Gandhinagar, adhering to the international standards with certifications that qualify products and packaging from – FSSAI, FSSC:22000, SPICE BOARD OF INDIA and AGMARK. Apart from a strong Indian presence, Vasant also has reach extending to over 15 nations across Africa, Australia, and Europe through its export operations. With a resolute vision, Vasant Masala strives to become an indispensable ally in every kitchen, enriching the flavours and delightful Indian cuisine.

About Vasant Masala:

Vasant Masala has been delighting millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond for the past 54 years. With its diverse range of products such as blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices, and powdered spices, Vasant Masala has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant Masala is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavor and health benefits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409592/Vasant_Voting_Campaign.jpg