Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major, Great Learning

"Virat is the obvious choice to be our brand ambassador because he best embodies the Great Learning ethos of excellence and continuous learning. He exemplifies hard work, integrity and ambition; values that are critical to reach the pinnacle of success in any field. The respect that he commands globally, across all age groups and the connection that he has with the youth make him the perfect partner to deliver our message of 'powering ahead' in one's career through online learning. We, at Great Learning, are looking forward to this association with Virat through which we wish to spread the message that now, through the high quality online learning offered by Great Learning, anyone can grow and succeed as long as they have the desire and put in the effort," said Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning.

Virat Kohli said, "Great Learning is a leader in the professional learning space and has built a reputation for delivering high quality education and career transformations. Upskilling is all about one's aspiration to get better every day and willingness to work really hard for it. It is something I closely identify with. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association."

Great Learning is launching a multi-film campaign with Virat Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is Associate Sponsor on Disney + Hotstar. The films showcase Virat reflecting on the brands philosophy of continuous learning being a necessity for sustained career growth, something he embodies too well in his game. The brand also launched its first TV Campaign, earlier this month, promoting the idea that those who learn are the ones who get ahead in their careers and lives.

Great Learning has so far delivered over 30 million hours of transformational learning that has empowered 300,000+ learners by helping them upskill in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital marketing etc. In March 2020, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Great Learning also launched its free learning resource, the Great Learning Academy to help professionals upskill themselves. Over 4 lakh learners have already benefited from the platform including employees from 700 leading global anMNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1,000 universities and colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is India's leading professional learning company focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Management, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT IDSS, IIT Madras, the University of Texas at Austin, NUS, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended and online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. Having delivered over 30 million hours of learning that has impacted 300,000+ learners from over 140+ countries, Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

