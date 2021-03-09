Vitalis Extraction Technology Adds Cosolvent Injection System to Its Premium Fleet of Extraction Solutions

The Patent-pending Technology Combines the Benefits of CO2 and Power of Ethanol for Unmatched Operational Efficiency and Quality

KELOWNA, BC, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in CO 2 extraction solutions, Vitalis Extraction Technology, Inc. (Vitalis) today announces the introduction of its latest innovation, the Cosolvent Injection System (CIS). The patent-pending technology delivers the purities of CO 2 extraction process while leveraging the power of ethanol to significantly reduce runtime and operational costs, as well as improve post-processing.

As Vitalis CEO, Joel Sherlock, explains the Vitalis CIS has been designed to help companies scale their operations, by reducing their cost per gram. "From the beginning, our innovation has been led by customer collaboration, and the launch of Vitalis CIS is no exception. The industry has matured, demand has increased, and our customers need to be able to keep pace. Backed by data from real-world application, we have developed a flexible solution for greater operational efficiency and extraction accuracy."

The Vitalis CIS provides versatility in extraction and offers a cost-effective solution to future scaling ambitions. By injecting a controlled amount of ethanol into the CO 2 extraction process, the cosolvent system is designed to increase the extraction efficiency for hemp and cannabis processors by leveraging the benefits of CO 2 extraction (capturing terpenes, targeting desired cannabinoids, lowering operating cost) and the power of ethanol.

The novel Vitalis cosolvent option provides flexibility that extractors need to expand their operations and grow their product lines. Compared to a CO 2 extraction using conventional winterization methods, or a cold ethanol extraction, the cosolvent process significantly reduces the volume of ethanol used for each gram of oil produced. Engineered as a plug-n-play add-on rather than alteration to CO 2 extraction equipment, the Vitalis CIS design allows for continued operation of Q-series and R-series equipment for mono-solvent CO 2 processing when desired.

Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, James Seabrook, who led the team in developing the Vitalis CIS, commented, "We set out to create a product that would enhance the extraction process for our customers. Vitalis CIS retains the ability to capture terpenes, operate using CO 2 as a mono-solvent if desired, and remediates residual ethanol from the spent biomass as part of its standard design and operation. The system also integrates solvent management controls to automate the collection from the extractor and maintains a non-hazardous room classification. All of this while significantly increasing throughput, reducing the volume of ethanol required, and no compromise on quality."

The development and launch of Vitalis CIS is the culmination of 12 months of intensive research and controlled real-world testing on both cannabis and hemp with the support of Licensed Producer partners. While differing operational variables are taken into account, the results from the implementation of the cosolvent system were consistent. Each partner saw a staggering decrease in extraction runtime, lower operating pressures, greater selectivity in the extraction process, an increase in extract quality, and utilized minimal quantities of ethanol.

"The best part is, it can be added to your existing system, with a small footprint designed to fit into any facility layout and casing created to satisfy fire regulations. The Vitalis CIS really has been designed to deliver efficiencies at every operational level," Seabrook concluded.

Vitalis's continued drive to pioneer products and engineer ground-breaking systems has seen the company become a global industry leader in the manufacturing of industrial-scale, supercritical CO 2 extraction systems for a broad range of industries. The introduction of Vitalis CIS aims to best serve the company's core customer base that includes producers of cannabis and hemp while maintaining the bar for safety, service and performance. Vitalis CIS is currently patent pending.

About Vitalis

Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. (Vitalis) is a privately-owned, Kelowna BC-based engineering and manufacturing company, producing industrial supercritical CO 2 extraction solutions for the cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oil industries.

