Vitamin D Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 141.6 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

- In 2019, the global Vitamin D market size was USD 130.1 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 141.6 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% from 2021-2026

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin D market size growth is driven by increased awareness of vitamin D deficiency, growing incidences of osteoporosis in women, and a rise in child malnutrition cases.

Two vitamin D types are commonly used, namely, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both types are used in dietary supplements. Vitamin D2 sees greater use in the field of final dosage forms in pharmacies.

The vitamin D market report is segmented by area, country, firm, brand, application, and sales channel. The report also offers insight about market size, forecast, major players, and trends driving the shift.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VITAMIN D MARKET SIZE

Rising incidence of diseases induced by vitamin D deficiency is expected to drive the growth of vitamin D market size during the forecast period.

Furthermore, prevention of hypocalcemia, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and rickets coupled with regulating the circulation of blood in the body and providing proper thyroid function are favorable factors that are expected to drive Vitamin growth D market size during the forecast period.

Vitamin D3 has different functions and is used in the food, feed, healthcare, and personal care industries. In the food & beverage industry, the use of vitamin D3 is closely monitored to avoid the risk of overdose, as excessive intake is associated with toxicity.

The rise in income levels and substantial consumer demand for nutritious & safe products are expected to provide promising growth prospects. Diversification of functional food & beverage products, in turn, leads to increased consumption of vitamin-infused products and thus increases the growth of vitamin D market size.

VITAMIN D MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the application, the pharmaceutical segment is dominating the global vitamin D market in 2020. This growth is attributed to its wide usage in health supplements, injectable, and capsules.

Based on type, the vitamin D2 segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR between 2020 and 2025 in the forecast period. Significant vitamin D2 sources include yeast and mushrooms.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific held the largest vitamin D market share in 2015, with China dominating the majority vitamin D market share with 86.10%. China is the largest Vitamin D manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China's vitamin D market sales value reached 91 million USD in 2016. The top three Vitamin D manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72%, and 15.12% respectively in 2015.

VITAMIN D MARKET SEGMENTATION

VITAMIN D MARKET BY REGION

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions.

THE FOLLOWING MANUFACTURES ARE COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Company one

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech

Taizhou Hisound Chemical

Kingdomway

Zhejiang NHU Company

Royal DSM

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Fermenta

Others.

VITAMIN D MARKET BY TYPE

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Medical Grade.

VITAMIN D MARKET BY APPLICATION

Feed

Medical

Food.

SOURCE Valuates Reports