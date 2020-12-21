VOTIS Subdermal Imaging Technologies And ii Ventures Announce Plans To Develop Preventative Medicine Devices To Screen For Peripheral Artery Disease In India

An estimated 41-54 million Indians have the disease, many undiagnosed

Emphasis on impoverished rural sector, comprising 65.53% of the national population

JERUSALEM and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOTIS Subdermal Imaging Technologies, Ltd., an Israeli corporation, and ii Ventures Private Limited (iiV), an Indian company, announced today that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding to develop a system to screen the largely rural Indian population for peripheral artery disease (PAD). The devices, which allow for the early detection of the disease before tangible symptoms appear, will utilize the same technology that VOTIS is building into other devices intended for use in the US and Europe.

"PAD afflicts between 41 and 54 million Indians. Many of these people are impoverished, illiterate, and lack access to good healthcare," said Alfred Arambhan, Co-Founder and Mentor of iiV. "There is a great need for a system that is convenient, accurate, and affordable. We have found it in the VOTIS technology."

"In India, access to healthcare among the rural population is extremely limited," Mr. Arambhan explained. "Preventative healthcare is especially difficult to implement. In poor rural communities, preserving feet is crucial. Since rural life is agricultural, when someone loses a foot to amputation he is in a particularly desperate economic state, even as compared to the urban poor."

Mr. Arambhan continued, "India has been declared the Diabetic Capital of the world. Our initial plan is to establish VOTIS solutions in villages throughout India, and to create a robust and reliable platform for introducing and launching similar devices and solutions in the future. We are gratified that our plan has received encouragement and support from Governmental, private, and NGO sources in India."

"Our technology is especially suited for the Indian market," said Merrill Weber, Chief Executive Officer and President of VOTIS. "Our devices are entirely non-invasive and do not use X-rays (Roentgen) or other ionizing radiation. They are inexpensive and dependable. In India, the screening devices will enable easy, intuitive use. That will permit testing to be performed by technicians and nurses in the villages rather than medical doctors at hospitals or clinics. People found to have PAD will immediately be directed to specific locations where they can receive suitable medical treatment. With early disease identification and quick access to medical care, we expect incidence of PAD-related amputation to be reduced substantially."

Mr. Arambhan added, "We look to this plan to be a game changer in the Preventive Health Care Space in India."

The VOTIS devices use vascular optical tomographic imaging, or VOTI, an imaging technology developed under the leadership of Prof. Andreas Hielscher, professor and chair of the newly-formed Department of Biomedical Engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering. The technology was developed in Prof. Hielscher's biophotonics and optical radiology laboratory, which he ran as professor of biomedical engineering, radiology and electrical engineering at the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Columbia University.

VOTIS plans to release its devices commercially in 2022.

About VOTIS Subdermal Imaging Technologies, Ltd.

VOTIS Subdermal Imaging Technologies, Ltd. is an Israeli corporation that is developing a suite of devices that will be used to help diabetic patients keep their feet. The first device, the PedCheck™, will be used to screen the feet of asymptomatic patients for PAD. If PAD is found, then the second device, the PedScan™, will be used to stage and monitor disease progression and the impact of therapies applied by the patient's physician. The third device, the PedFlo™, will be used during a revascularization procedure, in order to inform the practicing doctor regarding the level of blood flow in the foot. All three VOTIS devices use the same technology, software, and system architecture. They are safe, non-invasive, and free of ionizing radiation. More information is available at http://www.votis.net.

About ii Ventures Private Limited

ii Ventures Private Limited was Co-Founded and Mentored by Alfred Arambhan an early well-wisher of Israel India Business & Cultural relationship for the last 18 years. He is a Mumbai-based Serial Entrepreneur. Mr. Arambhan founded iiV to bring Israeli knowhow, technology, and experience to India in the Health, Agri, and Deep Tech space. iiV has been invited by a Singapore based US$50 Million fund to partner in their Business Plan. Mr. Arambhan's daughter, Pooja Armbhan, is CEO of iiV. She is an Israel-Asia Fellow who received her MBA from Tel Aviv University on a full scholarship from the Parasol Foundation.

