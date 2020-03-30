World Ventilator Market Latest In-depth Analysis Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Global Forecast to 2023

PUNE, India, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventilator Market ReportsnReports.com publish a new report titled Global represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Ventilator market by the forecast period.

The Global Ventilator Market Research is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry and provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Ventilator industry spread crosswise over 212 pages, giving examination of 15 noteworthy organizations upheld with tables and figures.

The ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1,261.9million by 2023 from an estimated USD 859.9million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2023. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, urbanization and growing pollution levels, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking are the major factors driving the growth of the ventilators market. In addition, the growing demand for home care therapeutics and higher growth in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil are driving the demand for ventilators.

#Top organizations profiled in this Ventilator Market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Getinge (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), Smiths Group (UK), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fisher & Paykel (New Zealand), Air Liquide (France), Zoll Medical (US), Allied Healthcare Products (US), Airon Mindray (China), and Schiller (Switzerland).

North America held the largest share of the global ventilators market in 2017.On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, growth in aging population, rising life expectancy, rising per capita income, increasing investments in the region by key market players, the expansion of private-sector hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers to rural areas, the availability of low-cost labor, and presence of a favorable regulatory environment.

"The portable/transportable ventilators segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

On the basis of mobility, the global ventilators market is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment is further categorized into high-end ICU ventilators, mid-end ICU ventilators, and basic ICU ventilators. The portable/transportable ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing preference for portable ventilators in homecare, and growing applications of portable ventilators such as ambulatory services, emergency medical services, and home care are driving the growth of the portable ventilators segment in the market.

