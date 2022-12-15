XCMG's XGC150-IA Crawler Crane Plays Key Role in India's MTHL Project

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XGC150-IA crawler cranes of XCMG (SHE:000425) deployed to the construction project of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link ("MTHL") project, the longest cross-sea bridge in India that will connect Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, delivered exceptional performance, significantly contributing to the development of the project. The Project has reported that it has finished 84 percent of the construction and projects it will be completed by the end of 2023.

The 21.8-kilometer bridge is constituted of a 16.5-kilometer bridge over the sea and 5.5-kilometer viaduct on land. Upon completion, the bridge will reduce the travelling time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from two hours to 20 minutes, accelerating transportation, logistics and economic activities significantly to promote local economic development.

The MTHL project had strict requirements for the lifting capability, operation maneuverability and transportation accessibility of the hoisting equipment, and the XGC150-IA stood out for its reliable performance and full self-disassembly feature, enabling convenient transportation:

Strong and powerful : the XGC150-IA has a maximum lifting capacity of 150 tons, and its main pump, valve and winch motor can be adapted to install parts from imported brands;

: the XGC150-IA has a maximum lifting capacity of 150 tons, and its main pump, valve and winch motor can be adapted to install parts from imported brands; Worry-free global transportation : the model is in line with global transportation requirements with a transport width of less than 3 meters and single-piece part/component weight below 29 tons;

: the model is in line with global transportation requirements with a transport width of less than 3 meters and single-piece part/component weight below 29 tons; Efficient and reliable: the luffing system of XGC150-IA adopts dual-linked reels that further improves luffing speed, and its main and ancillary hooks can be switched with the press of a button to adapt to a variety of construction scenarios quickly.

"It has a fast working speed and reliable service, that's why we expanded our fleet with a new XCMG XGC150-IA crawler crane," said Mr. Biplab Mukhopadhyay, the on-site equipment supervisor of MTHL project.

With firm commitments to contributing to the economic and social development, XCMG has been actively supporting infrastructure projects like the MTHL bridge worldwide.

"In the future, XCMG will continue to optimize our sustainable products and green construction solutions, bringing more 'Advanced and Endurable' equipment products to create values for customers and build a better future for society," said Mason Meng, XCMG Crawler Crane India Regional Product Manager

