Yadea Ventures into Indonesia Market with Exclusive Strategic Partner IndoMobil

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Indonesian listed company Indomobil at the 2023 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), running from February 16 to 26. Indomobil will act as Yadea's sole distributor in Indonesia, and the two companies will work together to provide Indonesian consumers with high-quality electric vehicles and excellent customer service.

"Yadea's sales volume exceeded 13.86 million units in 2021. Such high sales volume is a testament to the quality of the brand, that is chosen by millions of people all over the world. Yadea has seven production facilities, six in China and one in Vietnam, as well having a cutting-edge R&D facility. So based on these factors, we're very optimistic that Yadea products will become the number one choice for electric two-wheeler consumers in Indonesia." said Gerry Kertowidjojo, the Director of PT Indomobil Emotor International." We believe that the company's electric vehicles will meet the needs of Indonesian consumers and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with Yadea."

For Yadea, the strategic cooperation with Indomobil is an important step in the company's global expansion strategy. Indomobil, as one of the largest and most reputable automotive groups in Indonesia, has used its superior position in the country's fast-expanding mobility sector to strengthen market entry strategies for countless international players over the past 10 years. The Indonesian government is actively encouraging the growth of the electric vehicle industry and has introduced a number of strategies to support the industry.

During the event, Zhou Chao, Senior Vice President at Yadea, had the honor of meeting the Indonesian president at Yadea's booth. This high-level meeting demonstrates the Indonesian government's recognition of Yadea's excellent products and its commitment to promoting green energy and sustainable development.

"Together with Indomobil Group, we aim to respond to the government's call for developing electric vehicles in order to contribute to Indonesia's development goals, and upgrade local energy consumption with Yadea's electric mobility solutions." Zhou said.

Through the strategic partnership, Yadea and Indomobil will leverage their respective strengths to drive energy transition and electric sector development. Yadea will provide high-quality electric scooters and motorcycles, while Indomobil will offer extensive local expertise and a wide distribution network.

Yadea will continue to deepen its internationalization strategy and deliver customized products to global customers. By leveraging its growth with a user-centered mindset and gaining a deeper understanding of the trends in sustainable mobility and strong R&D capabilities, Yadea aims to provide hundreds of millions of people pleasant and sustainable trips.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 70 million users in over 100 countries and regions, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

