Yuva Unstoppable's Amitabh Shah Mobilises Leaders Like Nadir Godrej And VVS Laxman For 'Janta Mentorship'

Yuva Unstoppable was founded in 2005 with the aim of spreading kindness and making the world a better place to live. Since inception, it has transformed over 1500 government schools and impacted more than 6 lakhs underprivileged children in India through its programs and initiatives in education and school transformation specifically WASH, digital education, scholarships, and Behaviour Change Communication. Over the years, Amitabh Shah and Yuva Unstoppable have engaged statesmen, Bollywood legends, cricketers, authors, corporate heads, entrepreneurs, and global leaders, among others, to participate in the NGO's initiatives, including the latest 'Janta Mentorship' campaign.

The students of Yuva Unstoppable's scholarship program are bright yet needful children and youth from under-resourced communities who dream big but do not have adequate resources or opportunities to fulfil their dreams. In addition to providing them with financial resources, Yuva Unstoppable also provides them and their guardians with constant counselling and support during the entire scholarship period. As all schools and colleges shut down and uncertainties loom large, these students do not know what to do, how to deal with this unprecedented crisis. In this situation, mentorship by knowledgeable and experienced leaders helps them navigate these difficult times and find a sense of purpose and direction.

Some of the mentors who have joined Yuva Unstoppable's 'Janta Mentorship' movement so far are:

Nadir Godrej (Godrej Industries), Nicolas Osbert (WASH Program, UNICEF India), Anna Chandy (The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation), Ashima Bhatt (HDFC Bank), Dhiraj Relli (HDFC Securities), Gaurav Gupta (Zomato), Sangeeta Prasad (Mahindra Lifespaces), Vibha Kapoor (IBM), Saswati Bose (Exide Batteries), Sunish Sharma (Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd), Vimal Ambani, Sangram Singh (World wrestling champion and founder of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation), legendary former Indian cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, VVS Laxman, and other Yuva Unstoppable national and international supporters, to name a few.

Some of the most powerful tips these 'Janta Mentors' shared during the sessions were:

"Whenever you face difficulties in life, work on it in unison with others. Stay positive. Always keep smiling and spread smiles," - Nadir Godrej .

. "Never give up. Think about all the positive and wonderful things that have happened to you in life like Yuva Unstoppable and it will give you strength to sail through the challenging times like these," - Anna Chandy .

. "In a healthy body, dwells a healthy mind. If you are fit and well, you can achieve anything you want," - Sangram Singh .

. "Ups and downs are a part of life, you have to face them. Just keep the passion alive and have clarity about your goals. Enjoy, re-invent yourself, work hard, be patient, stay strong, don't run after the results, and results will follow," - Parthiv Patel .

. "Make the best use of this time, it won't come again. Work on your weaknesses and sharpen your strengths. Stay positive, tomorrow is always going to be better than today," - Irfan Pathan.

"Study hard, acquire new skills, learn different things, hone your talent, and have fun while you're stuck at home," - Sunish Sharma .

. "Don't complain about problems, focus on finding the solutions," - VVS Laxman.

While the mentees were grateful for the inspiring words that helped them see things in a better light and think about turning challenges into opportunities, the mentors were thankful to Amitabh Shah and Yuva Unstoppable for providing them with a rewarding chance and platform to contribute to the global battle against the current pandemic.

"I am extremely thankful to all our partners and supporters for coming together and mentoring our students. We hope to empower many more through sustained youth mentoring sessions and diverse other volunteer engagement initiatives during this lockdown. Even I am learning a lot from these sessions; it gives me hope and confidence that this too shall pass. And we are in it together," shares Amitabh Shah.

About Yuva Unstoppable:

Yuva Unstoppable is an Indian non-profit organization founded by Mr Amitabh Shah. It is working with 100 top partners (HDFC Bank, UPS, Indigo, HDFC Securities, Coke, 3M, IBM, Google, Hexaware, Adani, Unicef, United Way, etc) to empower underprivileged children & youth and transform government schools (better toilets, improved drinking water, scholarships, digital literacy, behaviour change). It has impacted over 600,000 children and transformed 1600 schools since inception. KPMG audits financials and Deloitte reviews our processes. London School of Economics released an impact study about the organization in February 2020 -www.yuvaunstoppableforeducation.com!

