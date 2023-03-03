Zell Education and Rishihood University Join Forces to Offer Professional Integrated Courses

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20th February 2023, Zell Education, a Finance & Accounts focused EdTech firm announced its tie-up with Rishihood University, an upcoming social-impact university located in Sonipat, Haryana, offering multi-disciplinary education.

Together, they have collaborated to provide BBA + ACCA and B.Com + ACCA integrated courses that will help students fast-track their professional learning journey.

This agreement was entered by Mr Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education, and Dr L.K. Jain, Registrar of Rishihood University on behalf of Mr Shobit Mathur, Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University for the period of 5 years.

Courses offered by Zell Education x Rishihood University

The collaboration between these learning providers will enable the aspirants to pursue ACCA along with their current B.Com & BBA programs, allowing them to avail multiple ACCA exam exemptions while boosting their skills and employability to stay ahead of the competition.

While entering this partnership with Rishihood University, Anant Bengani - Co-Founder and ED, Zell Education, stated "This strategic collaboration will enable students to upskill while pursuing their graduation degree and level up the playing field for finance and accounting opportunities".

During this process of forming a partnership, Mr Shobit Mathur, Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University, stated "Rishihood University is India's first and only Impact University where we nurture passionate learners of today to solve the big questions of tomorrow. School of Entrepreneurship focuses on developing the 'entrepreneurial mindset' amongst learners so as to better the lives of people they touch. We understand the constant need for skilling and upskilling to develop learners' competencies to meet corporate expectations. Partnering with Zell Education allows us to collaborate and integrate curricula with the needs and demands of industry in all its manifestations so that we can set forth individuals who become indispensable assets to society and the world."

About Zell Education

Founded in 2015 by enterprising professionals Pratham Barot and Anant Bengani, Zell Education bridges the gap between academic excellence and practical skill development. As a cutting-edge learning platform, Zell offers comprehensive training to aspiring finance and accounting students. Zell Education is a leading institute focused on preparing students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in finance and accounting in today's competitive world.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is a Private University located in Sonipat, Haryana, India. It was established in 2020 after the Haryana Legislative Assembly passed the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This university focuses on creativity, entrepreneurship, and leadership in the students. Rishihood has faculty from universities like Stanford, LSE, IITs, and many other top institutions globally.

