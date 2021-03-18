ZestMoney Ranked Second Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

BENGALURU, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZestMoney, a leading AI-driven 'Buy Now Pay Later' (EMI) platform in India, today announced that it ranked second on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. ZestMoney grew 2,706 percent during this period.

"Attracting and retaining customers consistently has been key to achieving such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's business model, implementation of plans and its leadership," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "ZestMoney has shown the right calibre for growth."

Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-Founder ZestMoney said, "This recognition is a testament to ZestMoney's resilience and our ability to deliver accessible credit to our customers even in the most challenging of times such as the pandemic. 2020 was a pivotal year for Buy Now, Pay Later in India and the category is poised to grow further with the growing demand for contextual new-age credit solutions. We believe India will emerge as the largest market for BNPL and are committed to improving the lives of consumers by driving affordability through our offerings. All this while we are firmly focussed on building a sustainable business model."

"Our continuous effort on expanding the BNPL offering to over 3,000 online and 15,000+ offline networks, end to end digital customer experience and deep partnerships with banks has helped us scale operations significantly over the last 3 years. We are doing 150% of pre Covid business now and expect the consumer shift to Pay Later playing out strongly this year," added Lizzie.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

ZestMoney recently completed five years of operations, marking a crucial milestone in its journey. It has 6 million registered users on its platform with over 70% of the customers based outside Tier I cities.

The company helps customers spread costs with simple, transparent EMI options. It is deeply integrated with largest merchants in India including Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip among others increasing the affordability of their products and helping them facilitate frictionless sales at higher conversion rate to a large base of customers. Apart from 3,000+ online partners, it is available at 15,000+ offline stores, making the company a market leader in the space. It plans to scale to 4 lakh stores this year.

ZestMoney has built a platform that integrates mobile technology, digital banking, and artificial intelligence, enabling people to apply for and get a BNPL credit line in a matter of seconds.

In 2020, ZestMoney was awarded as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for its innovative technology and work to make affordable digital finance accessible. Earlier this year, ZestMoney received its Great Place to Work® certification.

About ZestMoney

Founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015, ZestMoney is the largest and fastest-growing EMI financing and Pay Later company in India. The fintech company is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. ZestMoney's unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers. ZestMoney's innovative technology and work to make affordable digital finance accessible led to their selection as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

About Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, "what's different about Deloitte?" the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviours and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity-more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.

SOURCE ZestMoney