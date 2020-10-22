Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches Alma Hybrid™, the First and Only Device of Its Kind - Exclusively Combining Three Powerful Energy Sources to Deliver Unparalleled Results

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetics solutions, unveiled its new Alma Hybrid™ platform today, during a worldwide LIVE launch event, which was broadcasted from a state-of-the-art studio that was built especially at Alma's headquarters for this event.

Designed to enable endless options of ablative, non-ablative and thermal treatments for skin rejuvenation and scar revision, Alma Hybrid™ creates a unique synergistic effect by combining the power of three core energies, including:

Alma Hybrid. A single platform. A multitude of treatments

CO [2] laser - an optimal blend of ablative, coagulative and thermal effects for efficient, highly precise focused or fractional laser treatments.

- an optimal blend of ablative, coagulative and thermal effects for efficient, highly precise focused or fractional laser treatments. 1570nm laser - a powerful non-ablative modulated fiber laser, which creates a thermal effect that promotes new dermis synthesis while leaving the epidermis intact.

- a powerful non-ablative modulated fiber laser, which creates a thermal effect that promotes new dermis synthesis while leaving the epidermis intact. IMPACT for Trans Epidermal Delivery (TED) - Alma's patented Ultrasound technology, which uses acoustic pressure to deliver pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals trans-epidermally to achieve enhanced results.

At the heart of the Alma Hybrid™ platform is HyGrid™, Alma's novel hybrid applicator, which facilitates a customized skin-program matrix for any desired combination of ablation vs. non ablation ratio within the treated area. HyGrid™ enables practitioners to meet each and every patient's specific treatment needs, as well as the desired balance between results timeline and patient's downtime.

In addition to this powerful combination of tools, Alma Hybrid™ smart software serves as a key solution component, which enables practitioners to craft "signature treatments" that bring their unique skills and experience into action.

"The revolutionary HyGrid™ mode allows me to customize the optimal ratio between CO [2] and non-ablative treatments and to maximize the effect of each laser wavelength. I find this to be a substantial step forward in terms of the personalization of laser treatments for various skin conditions," said Dr. Ofir Artzi, Chairman of SCARS, the international scar treatment conference.

"We are extremely proud to deliver the magic 'behind the scenes' that enables top practitioners to bring their skills and experience to light," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma. "This is a milestone for us as a company, as well as for all medical professionals who will be using it, and for the patients who will enjoy its remarkable results."

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. https://www.almalasers.com

Video - https://youtu.be/cjSb3_BvZOg

SOURCE Alma

Link correlati

https://www.almalasers.com

