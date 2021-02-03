Almirall announces Gianfranco Nazzi as new CEO

- Gianfranco Nazzi brings broad international experience from a distinguished career in Pharma

- Mr. Nazzi will join Almirall as Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2021

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on Medical Dermatology based in Barcelona, announced today that the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Mr. Gianfranco Nazzi as CEO and Executive Director of the Board of Directors effective May 1, 2021.

Mr. Nazzi joins Almirall from Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, where he has most recently been serving as Executive Vice President of the International Markets Region and as a member of the Teva Executive Committee. While at Teva over the past seven years, he has held roles of increasing responsibility and geographic scope based in Israel and the Netherlands. He held the position of Senior Vice President Specialty Medicines Europe and President and CEO Growth Markets Region. Prior to Teva, Mr. Nazzi held a variety of senior positions in Astra Zeneca, GSK and Eli Lilly in commercial and General Management roles based in the UK, Italy, Serbia and the US.

"I´m very pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have agreed to appoint Gianfranco Nazzi. Mr. Nazzi is a trusted leader in the Pharma industry and brings with him a wealth of experience in areas key to the success and growth of Almirall, in US, Europe and Emerging Markets. I am convinced he will bring what is needed to develop Almirall to the next level," said Jorge Gallardo, Chairman of the Board and President of Almirall.

"I am really excited to join Almirall and its talented team of professionals. The company's focus on putting patients at the center of all that they do is inspiring and I am sure that I will be able to continue to support them and provide them with novel and value added solutions and treatments to improve their lives. I am committed to this mission and I know that, together with the team, we will achieve great milestones in the near future," stated Gianfranco Nazzi.

Gianfranco Nazzi is Italian and holds a degree in Economics and Banking Sciences from the University of Udine and a Master's Degree of Business Administration from the Bocconi University of Milan.

Mr. Nazzi will take over the CEO duties from Mike McClellan, who at the beginning of the year was appointed interim CEO in addition to his role as CFO after the company's former Chief Executive Officer, Peter Guenter, left Almirall on December 31st to pursue other professional endeavors.

