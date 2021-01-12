BitePRO Report Record Sales Of Bite Resistant Clothing Due To Increasing Violence In Schools

The American National Center for Education Statistics 2019 report estimates 962,300 violent incidents.

Online publication 'Schools Week' reported that assaults on school premises in the UK have soared 72% in the four years up to 2019.

In October 2019 an Australian public-school worker was repeatedly bitten by one of her students. She stated: "I was bitten on the arms; I was bitten on the stomach and I was bitten on the leg. That was day one."

BitePRO Senior Consultant Rachel Riding states: "As part of our own recent international survey, 95% of participants confirmed they had experience of dealing with biting, scratching or pinching behaviour in the workplace, and 89% had personally such type of injury as part of their role."

BitePRO CEO Robert Kaiser comments: "Those charged with the health and safety of education professionals have a legal duty, through the risk assessment processes, to examine workplace hazards, identify those at risk and take measures to control those risks."

"We know a lot about the phenomenon of school violence and the subsequent injuries teachers suffer from. We also understand that comfortable protective clothing, preventing human bites or other injuries is an effective way of mitigating that risk."

Several other reports have concluded that too many teachers have had their careers ended prematurely and their lives ruined as a result of violent incidents at work causing significant long-term physical and psychological injuries, including stress, anxiety and depression.

British firm BitePRO claim that 83% of their survey participants confirmed the number of injuries had been reduced since wearing bite resistant clothing.

