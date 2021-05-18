Centric Software® Launches Next Generation of Food & Beverage PLM

Partnering with 450+ brands, retailers and manufacturers across 30+ countries and combining Silicon Valley innovations with market-driven best practices, Centric Software has successfully expanded across multiple industries. Boasting a 99% customer retention rate, Centric is now bringing PLM innovations and its proven speed, ease of use and Agile Deployment SM methodology to the food and beverage industry.

Centric's flagship platform, Centric PLM™, is packed with industry-led technologies to boost new product development (NPD), accelerate time to market, optimize product assortments, reduce Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and facilitate private label development and supplier co-creation while respecting quality and compliance requirements.

" Centric Food and Beverage PLM brings the power, maturity and agility of the Centric Platform combined with built-in industry-driven product concept to consumer innovations, such as product portfolio management (PPM), end-to-end (CAD neutral) 3D and social (Slack, Teams & other) PLM workflows, a vendor collaboration portal for sourcing and supplier co-creation, calendar management, integration with other business systems (ERP, e-commerce, etc.), and much, much more," says Ron Watson, VP of Product at Centric Software. "In addition, we have also developed innovations that are specific to the needs of the food and beverage industry including formulation management, packaging development, artwork proofing, labeling and open API connections to nutritional databases such as USDA and CIQUAL."

"Centric's move into the food and beverage market is a natural evolution for a company that always pushes its industry expertise of PLM," says Predrag (PJ) Jakovljevic, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Applications at worldwide advisory firm, Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) www3.technologyevaluation.com . "In recent years, we have seen Centric successfully move from fashion and consumer goods into industries as diverse as furniture, cosmetics and multicategory retail, always with deep vertical-specific expertise. Centric's solutions are consistently powerful, highly configurable, and capable of managing multiple product categories within the same platform. We observe that Centric brings a wealth of expertise from successful PLM deployments to the food and beverage arena, along with a full suite of intuitive web-based PLM solutions, mobile apps, and industry-first innovations such as PLM-connected digital boards for visual team collaboration."

Wicked Foods, a leading American mission-led, plant-based food company, selected Centric PLM as their digital transformation partner. Undergoing a thorough selection process, Centric fit operationally, strategically, and culturally and the Centric team had the right balance of experience, flexibility, and expertise for their needs.

"As a brand with a global footprint working with some of the world's most technically and logistically advanced retailers, we need an infrastructure we can trust to manage the complexity in our business," says Paul White, COO at Wicked Foods. "Launching dozens of products in different countries simultaneously with unique ingredient and labeling requirements, different retailer timelines and central distribution models and numerous supply chain and compliance standards requires a world-class solution like Centric PLM."

Chinese condiments company SNS Food recently selected Centric PLM for a digital transformation project to replace many different and disconnected systems, enabling a centralized and simplified data flow centered around products.

"Joining forces with Centric, we are establishing integrated product databases that include raw materials, formulas, regulations, materials and packaging, as well as achieving standardization and digitalization for innovation initiatives," says Ms. Zhang Min, CEO of SNS Food. "We expect to enhance competitiveness with quick and sensible market judgments. A good product and business model means long-standing competitiveness, even in a pandemic."

Milarex, a fast-growing international seafood company, looked to Centric PLM to help set the foundation for their current and future business expansion.

"We are scaling fast and we need more professional systems to meet the growing size of our company and set the foundation for even more growth," says Anders Wilhelmsen, Head of Sustainability and Marketing at Milarex.

Milarex's Head of IT, Pawel Ołubiec adds, "We want our teams to focus on value-added activities, as opposed to hunting for data, and we certainly don't want wrong or incomplete information to hold us back."

"We are very proud to announce the launch of Centric Food and Beverage PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Our industry experts and developers have been working hard in partnership with leading food and beverage companies to understand their ever-changing needs. Centric's innovations include features to specifically drive success for food and beverage companies, and we look forward to building more innovation partnerships with food and beverage customers who are seeking digital transformation solutions."

