COSMETIC 360, THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION SHOW, OPENS ITS DOORS WITH THE SPOTLIGHT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international innovation show COSMETIC 360 has just opened its doors for two exceptional days on the 12 and 13 October 2022 at the Carrousel du Louvre, Paris.

Its 8th edition is set to exhilarate with artificial intelligence in the limelight. The show welcomes 220 exhibitors from 16 countries and 4,500 international decision-makers, including several cluster delegations (Canada, Thailand, Taiwan, Spain, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Columbia, South Korea).

All have gathered together to share the AI revolution which is driving change in science, production, business, the customer experience and anticipation. The 5th industrial revolution founded on the greatest collaboration between humans and smart machines is underway!

The show, which is organised by COSMETIC VALLEY, the leading global network in the perfumery and cosmetics sector, is the venue for several highlights focussing on AI: original conferences, hackathon with the new generation, innovative start-ups and awards. Two other themes in which major progress has been made are also central to this 8th edition: eco-responsibility and the new era of Wellness.

THE CHAMPIONS OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AT COSMETIC 360 IN 2022

Spearheading cosmetic innovation every year, COSMETIC 360 brings together some thirty pioneering French and international AI companies for the first time. Innovative solutions are presented in 3 key areas:

PREDICTION : AI algorithms make it possible to predict purchasing behaviours, meaning sales, molecule activity, product quality, but also to predict production downtime and to plan for maintenance operations...

PERSONALISATION : AI vastly increases the potential for skin analysis, the capacity for bespoke products, continuous learning to adapt solutions in real time, the enhanced customer experience (chatbot...).

ASSISTANCE IN DECISION-MAKING AND REDUCTION IN TIME TO MARKET: AI supports making informed decisions through data visualisation and analysis.

With a market estimated at 500 billion dollars in 2023[1], Artificial Intelligence opens the way to more personalised creams and perfumes, improved testing, redesigned packaging and new molecule properties. It also represents improved logistics flows, a way to speed up sustainable development, and the possibility of hyper-agile adjustment between offer and demand for greater competitiveness.

"Whilst the European Commissions wants to make Europe the global centre for trustworthy AI that drives growth, Cosmetic Valley is striving to be stakeholder and a driving force in conquering this new territory. We are convinced that AI will be not only a new technological revolution, but a new frontier for our factories, stores, online sales and our consumers. " states Marc-Antoine Jamet, Chair of Cosmetic Valley.

INNOVATIONS FOR ECO-RESPONSIBILITY AND THE NEW WELLNESS ERA

Whilst AI may be the key focus for the 2022 edition, COSMETIC 360 is also showcasing other sources of environmental and social innovation:

The eco-responsible aspects of cosmetics with a view to saving resources, water and energy. With brand new formulations for solid cosmetics, biosourced packaging, progress in vectorisation and the development of upcycling.

aspects of cosmetics with a view to saving resources, water and energy. With brand new formulations for solid cosmetics, biosourced packaging, progress in vectorisation and the development of upcycling. The new Wellness era which combines cosmetics with new well-being practices. With treatment innovations combining body and mind, sensory stimulation and emotional benefits.

COSMETIC 360, THE HEART OF COSMETIC INNOVATION

COSMETIC 360 stands out each year through the innovative technologies, processes, products and services it showcases. The show unites decision-makers and influential people from the global cosmetics industry around raw materials, formulation, packaging, tests and analyses, finished products, logistics, equipment, distribution.

"Our show always reveals the incredible progress that has been made in the industry, given that COSMETIC 360 strongly upholds the values of cosmetics in the 21st century: universal usefulness, human well-being, responsibility towards all living things, freedom of creation and scientific progress" stresses Franckie Béchereau, Director of COSMETIC 360.

