The Ultimate Lightness Series from Rodenstock

The Ultimate Lightness prescription frames follow the principle that a good design is reduced to the essential, crucial elements and is completed by technical innovation. Weighing just 4.75 grams, the frames made of pure titanium appear almost weightless. Titanium is known for its anti-corrosive and hypoallergenic properties and is also used in space travel due to its lightness and resistance. The temples, also made of titanium, are ergonomically shaped and offer maximum wearing comfort. A coloured synthetic Nylor thread stabilises the lenses in the lower area of the frame and skilfully complements the lightweight and minimalist look of the glasses with a discreet colour detail. As a further highlight of this series, the colour of the Nylor thread can be freely selected and customised from a five-colour palette.

The frames of the Ultimate Lightness series for him and her (R7116, R7117 and R7118) are available in four colours each.

About Rodenstock Eyewear:

For more than 140 years, the name Rodenstock Eyewear has stood for quality, aesthetics, precision and attention to detail. Rodenstock spectacles turn the passion for a good design into true style icons – inspired by the past, but made for the future. "Engineered in Germany", the brand meets the highest quality standards, as evidenced by an in-house prototype building and a test lab for frames in Munich. The company has its head office in Munich. It employs around 4,900 staff worldwide and is represented in more than 85 countries with sales outlets and distribution partners.

