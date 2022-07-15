35th Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover 2022: A culinary and artistic voyage around the world

HANOVER, Germany, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's largest lake festival and superb Food Festival launches its 35th event on Wednesday 27 July. Following a two-year interval and with great anticipation, the 19-day festival can once again be celebrated around Hannover's Maschsee Lake with a host of new culinary concepts.

"We are looking forward to marking the anniversary of the Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover this year. We will be welcoming our guests to Hannover once more with a wide range of culinary offerings, open-air concerts and a holiday vibe in the city centre. The Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover has made the leap into international visibility with the accolade from the Big 7 Travel portal – a sign of appreciation for all those involved," Hans Christian Nolte, Hannover Veranstaltungs GmbH (HVG) chief executive, says.

International Cuisine over around 20,000 m²

The international Big 7 Travel portal has selected the Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover as the only German summer festival in the TOP 10 Food Festivals. The Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover was awarded the ninth place in the selection procedure published at the start of June. "This festival on the lake is a paradise for gourmets," according to the verdict. "There is a huge selection from a range of international cuisine from Asia to Mexico." The 35th edition of the Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover will live up to this accolade in full, with this year's range of offerings, and in particular the new culinary concepts. There will be more than 4,000 places to sit down for a meal, along with a wide range of finger food spread around the Maschsee. Starting at the north-western end of the Maschsee lake, the RADIO 21 lounge offers a magnificent view over the north bank. Spanish specialities are on offer at "Waldkater meets Spain". The route continues via the SeeBiergarten (Lake Beer Garden) to the northern shore of the Maschsee lake: The Maschsee Pavillion (Pavilion) by TUI BLUE is the place for good cocktails once more this year – with view thrown in. The "Bährenstarke Leuchtturmeck" is to be recommended as a popular venue for beer and grilled specialities, and at "Welcome to Miami", visitors can enjoy innovative burger and fresh salad bowls. AL-DAR offers its guests the holiday experience with oriental atmosphere, and right alongside, Tulum takes its guests on a trip to Mexico. Historical mountain hut meets sandy beach at "StrandAlm" for German alpine cuisine. Maki, Nigiri, Sashimi & Hot Sushi Rolls are on the menu at Sushin. Lindenblatt goes Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover: In collaboration with Aresto, the best from the restaurants "800 Grad" und "Lokal 4" come together at the Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover. Specialities from the German shoreline are on the menu at the "WATERKANT – Madsack SeeSalon" – including excellent coastal wines. The road continues along the Rudolf von Bennigsen Bank with the oldest restaurant and entertainment venue of Hamburg's Reeperbahn, the "Hamborger Veermaster". In the Scandinavian fishing village next door, the visitor will find Flammlachs (salmon flambé), fried fish and vegetarian dishes in the typically colourful houses. At the centre of the eastern shore is "San Francisco" right on the American West Coast, and at "Hygge am Maschsee", the focus is on light Nordic summer cooking. In Clichy,' apart from the restaurant zone, there is also a bar area extending an invitation to a trip through France. Continuing in the direction of Löwenbastion, the "Pier Garten" offers refreshment. In the "Strandwärts" at Halfway-House, one can relax right along the bank with cool drinks and selected delicacies from "SupperClub 34". "Streetfood am See - The Löwenbastion's culinary world trip" offers around 15 different food trucks from names known across Germany, such as "Dr. Bob´s Insektenküche (Insect Kitchen)", "Kessel-Künstler" and "Mr.Veggie". The journey continues to "Irish- Folk" with Cider and Ale, proprietary craft beer varieties and typical Irish delicacies. To the south-west, the "Musik-Park an der Maschseequelle" (Music Park at the source of the Maschsee lake) is opening for the first time with tasty drinks and selected delicacies served in a relaxed atmosphere.

Table reservations and opening times

Many of the restaurants around the lake are putting on exclusive events, such as winemaker's evenings, tastings, Sunday brunch and theme evenings over the 19 days of the festival. Reservations can be made through https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/. The normal opening times begin at 2 pm from Monday to Saturday and on Sundays from the earlier time of 11 am.

Musical Programme - open air and free of charge

Musical and artistic highlights are on show during the 19 days on the stages around the lake for Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover fans - open-air and free of charge. Among the highlights appearing on the Maschsee stage are Munique, presented by bigFM on July 30, Marquess, presented by Antenne Niedersachsen (Lower Saxony) on August 5, and The Jetlags, presented by RADIO 21 on August 13. Hamborger Veermaster offers a maritime programme with shanty and seaman choirs, theme evenings and the popular Dancing at the Lake. Nationally and internationally renowned cover bands will be guesting at the new Musik-Park (Music Park) at the Maschseequelle (Maschsee Source) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. There will also be dancing on Sundays in the "House-Garten", with Boris Dlugosch on August 14.

The full programme can now be downloaded from: https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/

Maschsee Pirates and Children's Playground

The large children's playground in front of the Heinz von Heiden Arena will be host to the Xiè-Xiè leisure and educational experience providing participative and fun activities, with the Nintendo Summer Tour as guest as well. On Thursday, the much-loved pirates embark on plundering raids once more. Captainess Pigtail along with Cabin Boy Herring and the stowaway, Clown Fidolo, are looking forward to fresh adventures, and with luck they could even find the key to the treasure chest.

The Focus - Maschsee Lake

The Maschsee is itself naturally the actual star of the festival. During the day, water sports can be watched, while the boats of the ÜSTRA Maschsee fleet offer roundtrips, and in the evening, the distant view with the setting sun can be enjoyed. On the first weekend more than 100 divers from the state of Lower Saxony will entrance spectators with their torch swimming procession. On the last weekend, the big duck race of the Norddeutsche Knochenmark- und Stammzellspender-Register (Northern German Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Donors' Register – NKR) is traditionally the guest at Maschsee lake.

Experience Package - Accommodation Offer

For those who would like to combine the Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover with a city trip to Hannover, Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) is offering the ideal experience package, as well as a discounted group special.

https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/

All the information on the 2022 Maschsee Lake Festival Hannover plus the full programme may be found at, https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hannovermaschseefest, or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/maschseefest_hannover.

