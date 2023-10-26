Buckaroo partners with Silverflow to offer merchants innovative processing solutions

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment service provider Buckaroo and payment processor Silverflow are excited to announce their official partnership, regarding Silverflow's Card processing platform. - This news follows Buckaroo's recent merger with SEPAY, expanding their omnichannel payment solutions for customers in early September 2023. Silverflow will provide Buckaroo with acquirer processing solutions to support Buckaroo's innovation push and allow them to scale their acquiring solution through Europe and beyond.

Buckaroo and Silverflow celebrating their official partnership

'We are excited to be partnering with Buckaroo, who has been a frontrunner in payments since 2005.' says Anne Willem de Vries, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverflow, 'Buckaroo's spirit of innovation is aligned with our own and we are looking forward to partnering with them to provide merchants with the technology and payment solutions they need and require for carrying out modern business processes.'

Buckaroo was looking for a payment processing solution that is agile, innovative, and provides robust data and functionality. Silverflow's agility, partnered with its cloud-based API platform is the perfect fit for Buckaroo. The combined payments knowledge and expertise of Buckaroo and Silverflow will ensure a fast, cost-effective deployment - meeting Buckeroo's merchant growth plans.

Maurits Dekker, CCO of Buckaroo: 'Partnering with Silverflow is the next step in creating a more complete and unified card acquiring service. With the solution of Silverflow, there is no third-party involvement anymore. This results in a secure, balanced, and fast payment process for merchants.'

Buckaroo positions itself as an omnichannel payment service provider, which Silverflow is uniquely situated to assist with by leveraging in-house acquiring expertise and a state-of-the-art acquirer processing platform. Buckaroo plans to have a first go-live with Silverflow in November 2023, with expansion planned for the first quarter of 2024.

About Buckaroo

Buckaroo is a leading payment service provider offering online and in-store payment solutions to corporate organizations and SMEs. Secure and fast payments are made possible via Buckaroo's extensive payment platform. As a payment partner, Buckaroo optimally serves companies in the further development of their payment strategy. More information can be found here: https://www.buckaroo.nl/ .

About Silverflow

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate. More information here: https://www.silverflow.com/ .

