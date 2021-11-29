Corsano Health Receives EU-MDR Certification

Corsano Health is announcing that its CardioWatch 287 is a CE medical device certified under EU-MDR standards.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corsano Health B.V., a leading MedTech company developing, producing, and marketing medical grade continuous health monitoring announced that it has received the European Union Medical Devices Regulations (EU-MDR) certification for its CardioWatch 287 remote monitoring system.

The CardioWatch 287 is a wireless remote monitoring system intended for continuous collection of physiological data in home and healthcare settings. This includes heart rate, heart rate variability (R-R interval), respiration rate, activity and sleep. Data is transmitted wirelessly from the device via the application or gateway to a health cloud where it is stored and made available for further analysis.

The CardioWatch 287 can include the ability to notify healthcare professionals when physiological data fall outside selected parameters.

Notified Body DARE!! Services B.V. declares that it has audited the quality assurance system in accordance with MDR Annex IX and that the relevant provisions of the Regulation 2017/745 dated May 5, 2017 concerning Medical Devices are fulfilled. The validity of the certificate is three years and includes the surveillance obligations of Annex IX, section 3. CardioWatch 287 is covered by the certificate and may bear the CE marking using the Notified Body number "1912".

"This achievement is a major milestone for Corsano Health in its mission to provide Continuous Cardiac Monitoring, Anytime, Anywhere." said Drs. Peter Stas, CEO of Corsano Health.

To learn more about the EU-MDR certification

About Corsano Health

Corsano Health, based in The Netherlands with offices in Switzerland, is a leading wearable MedTech company developing, producing and marketing medical smart monitoring devices designed to measure vital parameters 24/7 using wireless, non-invasive, and medical-grade technology. Corsano Health is medically certified complying with Annex IX (MDR) and EN-ISO 13485 standards. The Corsano brand name is derived from in corpore sano (in a healthy body). Corsano's CardioWatch 287 is a cardiac arrhythmia screening system that provides a simple and effective method for continuous monitoring of up to 19 vital parameter measurements (i.e., Heart Rate, RR Intervals, Respiration Rate, Sleep, Activity). More information at http://www.corsano.com

