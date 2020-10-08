DSM provides preliminary 2019 and 2020 H1 comparative figures

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today provides the investment community with preliminary comparative quarterly figures for 2019 and 2020 Q1 and Q2.

These preliminary comparative figures reflect the reclassification of all of DSM's Resins & Functional Materials businesses, including DSM Niaga®, DSM Additive Manufacturing and the coatings activities of DSM Advanced Solar, to discontinued operations after the announced sale to Covestro AG.

The preliminary comparative figures can be found in the annex to this press release.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living.

