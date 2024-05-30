Focus on the delivery experience to drive growth, nShift urges mid-size retailers

New nShift guide outlines the digital innovations that will help ambitious businesses stand out and grow fastest

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliveries are a make-or-break factor for online shoppers: they rarely buy again from retailers that get deliveries wrong. Growing numbers of up-and-coming, mid-size retailers are focusing on building the best delivery experience to build customer loyalty and accelerate growth.

nShift, the global leader in delivery & experience management, today publishes a new guide, "How mid-size retailers can drive ecommerce success with deliveries". The guide makes the case retailers that send between 10,000 and one million parcels each year – to place delivery management and experience software at the heart of their investment priorities.

The guide shows how investing in delivery & experience management (DMXM) can help retailers strengthen the customer experience, promote growth, make the best use of data, and keep abreast of future innovations.

The best delivery and experience management solution offers mid-size retailers:

Scalability – The ability to tap into a ready-made carrier library with 1000+ connections means relevant choices for customers at checkout. It also means retailers can ship to new customers overseas as easily as to those in their home country. A flexible platform for the long-term – Retailers' needs change as their business develops. But they can ill-afford the cost and disruption of adapting their systems as they go. The right platform affords them the flexibility to customize, integrate, and plan around. Access to real delivery innovation – What may seem a cutting-edge customer experience today soon becomes yesterday's news. Retailers can stay ahead of these trends by sourcing software from companies with the resources to continually invest in new services. Cost-effectiveness – Done right; delivery management and experience can improve warehouse productivity, increase conversion rates, and improve sales. nShift offers a clear pathway for mid-size retailers to see the returns on their delivery management investment. Ongoing support and uptime – No retailer can afford downtime or slow processes. To help them ensure experiences are always-on, and always-brilliant, nShift tailors the service and support it provides to the specific needs of mid-size retailers. Integration with key business systems – The delivery & experience management platform plays a key role in a complex retail technology ecosystem that includes ERP systems, shopping carts, warehouse management, and more. With over 450 integrations to third-party systems, nShift's platform is quick and easy to connect.

Jeroen Terheggen, VP for Mid-Market at nShift said: "The delivery experience is a crucial part of the wider customer journey. What happens after customers click "buy" determines whether they shop again. Many mid-size retailers may think they can economize by managing without a delivery and experience management system, or by building their own. That's a false economy. Our DMXM solutions for mid-market retailers can help them retain customers and grow – with pricing and support that fit around their needs and priorities."

Read the full guide, "Delivery management for ambitious retailers: buy, don't build".

The manner, speed, and experience around dries is a key "moment of truth" for customers. Research has found that 53% of consumers abandoned the purchasing process due to excessively long shipping times1. Out of online shoppers, 85% say that a bad delivery experience would discourage them from buying from the same retailer again2.

1 https://www.marketingprofs.com/articles/2019/42235/overcoming-the-top-7-reasons-for-shopping-cart-abandonment

2 https://www.ipsos.com/en/ecommerce-marketplaces-delivery-experience

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg