Launching today - Astride, the secure, easy-to-use, digital skills gap-assessment tool created by EXIN

Astride Insights Reports helps organizations identify digital skills gaps, maximize return on learning, and boost overall performance

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIN , a leading independent examination institute is embarking on a new chapter. Astride revolutionizes how individuals can learn how they benchmark in their current job role. They will gain free insights to better equip them so they can prepare for what's next in their career. This tool is a great asset for organizations, as they will gain knowledge about team skills and competencies and learn what certifications can help bridge skills gaps.

For more information, visit https://www.exin.com/astride-by-exin/

EXIN showcases Astride to the Stichting Competens, whose investment has been a great support to get Astride to where it is today. Both firms are excited to see how Astride can benefit professionals in their digital skills journey.

How does it work?

First, Astride asks a series of questions in key areas based on the recognized European Competency Framework (e-CF).

asks a series of questions in key areas based on the recognized (e-CF). The proprietary software gathers the information and processes it.

Then, a custom-tailored Astride Insights Report is produced.

The tool evaluates competencies and compares them with equivalent job roles. By focusing on 42 primary competencies, and 30 job roles, the tool is a tremendous asset for companies to identify organization-wide skills performance.

Michiel Buysing Damsté, CEO at EXIN, is excited to unveil Astride, commenting:

"Technological disruption comes fast! Companies struggle to find professionals with the right, relevant skills in a competitive labor market. To maximize Return on Learning (RoL) we need to make sure that we invest our time on what matters most for professionals' current roles and future career development. Astride by EXIN, boosts digital skill development journeys by identifying skills gaps on an individual and organizational level. Astride provides guidance for next steps relevant for CxOs, L&D leaders and professionals."

Petra Hendrikson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Stichting Competens, IT Skillsfund adds:

"The Stichting Competens invested in Astride, and we look back on a great collaboration with EXIN. We strongly believe that Astride will make a big impact for people who seek relevant feedback on their skill levels and growth potential."

Visit https://www.exin.com/astride-by-exin/ to get started.

About EXIN

We are EXIN, an independent examination institute focusing on competencies required in the digital world. We offer an end-to-end solution for certifying professionals. In 2022, we now engage in the skills-gap assessment space with our latest tool, Astride by EXIN. We are proud to be part of the Software Improvement Group (SIG). SIG focuses on assessing and certifying IT Processes and Technology, we have our focus on People. EXIN – certified for what's next.

We look forward to helping you in your global certification and accreditation efforts. www.exin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912816/EXIN_Showcases_Astride.jpg

SOURCE EXIN