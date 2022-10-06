nShift launches early-bird discounts on new tracking and alerts solution

Retailers: cut support calls by 60% through regular communication

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online purchasing is central to today's shopping experience. But for too many consumers, so is the frustration of not knowing where their order is or when it will arrive. Four out of five (78%) of online shoppers say they will change brands if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their delivery.[1]

nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, is launching a new solution to help online stores communicate with customers to track their orders. This can help those stores run more efficiently by cutting support calls by up to 60%. Customers that sign up early can secure a discount.

nShift Track will be available from early 2023. It is a one-stop-shop solution that will empower retailers and e-commerce companies to communicate better with their customers. It will:

Build customer loyalty through constant relevant communication

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-purchase Product Director at nShift, said: "The more comfortable consumers are with online shopping, the more confident they are to switch brands and retailers when they don't get the customer experience they demand.

"Retailers and e-commerce companies are increasingly recognizing that the customer experience doesn't end when the shopper hits the "buy" button. The hours and days that followed help determine whether the consumer will come back for more.

"Providing regular and relevant communications on the status of the order helps build loyalty between the customer and business. It cuts down on support calls and creates brilliant opportunities to re-market to consumers at a time when they are engaged with the brand."

Customer experience is under the spotlight at this time of year for online stores with Singles' Day (11 November), Black Friday (25 November), Cyber Monday (28 November) and Christmas all on the horizon.

nShift is offering a series of early-bird discounts to people that sign up for nShift Track before Cyber Monday on 28 November. For more information, visit: www.nShift.com/Black-Friday/offer

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

