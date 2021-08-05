Pharming Group reports financial results for the first half of 2021

Recovery continued into Q2 2021 as patient enrollment and product demand increases

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/NASDAQ: PHAR) presents its preliminary (unaudited) financial report for the first six months of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary

Amounts in US$m except per share data H1 2021 H1 2020 % Change







Income Statement





Revenues 93.2 97.8 (5)% Gross profit 83.8 86.9 (4)% Operating profit 17.2 35.7 (52)% Profit for the year 14.4 20.3 (29)% Balance Sheet





Cash & marketable securities 189.8 173.8 9% Share Information





Basic earnings per share (US$) 0.022 0.032 (31)% Diluted earnings per share (US$) 0.019 0.028 (32)%

Financial highlights

Total revenues for the first half of 2021 came to US$93.2 million , a 5% decrease from the first half of 2020 US$97.8 million . However, revenues in Q2 2021 increased by 15% to US$49.7 million , compared to US$43.4 million in Q2 2020. Revenues in Q2 2021 also increased by 14% compared to US$43.6 million in Q1 2021. As previously noted in our Q1 2021 financial release, Q1 2021 saw the US healthcare economy significantly affected by the second wave of COVID 19 to hit the US. In Q2 2021 doctors' offices reopened and diagnostic and routine patient appointments initiated a recovery across the pharmaceutical sector and for RUCONEST® (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor, or "rhC1INH") sales.

, a 5% decrease from the first half of 2020 . However, revenues in Q2 2021 increased by 15% to , compared to in Q2 2020. Revenues in Q2 2021 also increased by 14% compared to in Q1 2021. As previously noted in our Q1 2021 financial release, Q1 2021 saw the US healthcare economy significantly affected by the second wave of COVID 19 to hit the US. In Q2 2021 doctors' offices reopened and diagnostic and routine patient appointments initiated a recovery across the pharmaceutical sector and for RUCONEST® (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor, or "rhC1INH") sales. The start of the RUCONEST® recovery in the US during Q2 2021 was driven by an increase in new patients and product demand. For the first half of 2021 revenue from US sales amounted to US$90.1 million a 4% decrease from US$93.9 million in the first half of 2020. However, US sales revenues in Q2 2021 increased by 16% to US$48.4 million fromUS$41.6 million in Q1 2021.

a 4% decrease from in the first half of 2020. However, US sales revenues in Q2 2021 increased by 16% to fromUS$41.6 million in Q1 2021. Sales revenues in Europe and Rest of World (RoW) decreased to US$3.2 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: US$4.0 million ) In Q2 2021 revenue from Europe and RoW sales was US$1.2 million a decrease of 36% on Q1 2021 $1.96 million , mainly as a result of phasing of ordering.

and Rest of World (RoW) decreased to in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: ) In Q2 2021 revenue from and RoW sales was a decrease of 36% on Q1 2021 , mainly as a result of phasing of ordering. Gross profit for first half year of 2021 amounted to US$83.8 million a decrease of 4% in comparison to H1 2020 ( US$86.9 million ). However, gross profit for Q2 2021 increased by 17% to US$45.0 million compared to US$38.4 million in Q2 2020 and by 16% compared to Q1 2021, in line with the increased revenues.

a decrease of 4% in comparison to H1 2020 ( ). However, gross profit for Q2 2021 increased by 17% to compared to in Q2 2020 and by 16% compared to Q1 2021, in line with the increased revenues. Operating profit for the first half of 2021 amounted to US$17.2 million , a 52% decrease from H1 2020 ( US$35.7 million ). Operating profit for Q2 2021 decreased by 23% to US$10.9 million compared to Q2 2020 ( US$14.2 million ) but increased by 73% compared to Q1 2021 ( US$6.3 million ).

, a 52% decrease from H1 2020 ( ). Operating profit for Q2 2021 decreased by 23% to compared to Q2 2020 ( ) but increased by 73% compared to Q1 2021 ( ). Other operating costs increased to US$68.0 million compared to US$51.8 million in the first half year of 2020. The increase was a combination of increased R&D expenditure, investments in launch preparation and manufacturing cost for leniolisib, an increase in employee numbers supporting company growth, a significant increase in cost of insurances, an increase in share-based compensation and increased compliance and control costs.

compared to in the first half year of 2020. The increase was a combination of increased R&D expenditure, investments in launch preparation and manufacturing cost for leniolisib, an increase in employee numbers supporting company growth, a significant increase in cost of insurances, an increase in share-based compensation and increased compliance and control costs. Net profit for H1 2021 came to US$14.4 million a 29% decrease in comparison to H1 2020 ( US$20.3 million ), as a result of lower operating profit offset by currency results and lower funding costs.

a 29% decrease in comparison to H1 2020 ( ), as a result of lower operating profit offset by currency results and lower funding costs. Cash and cash equivalents, together with restricted cash decreased from US$206.7 million at the end of 2020 to US$189.8 million at the end of Q2 2021. This was as a result of positive cash flow from operating activities ( US$16.4 million ) reduced by investments and the payment of the final $25 million milestone payment in Q2 2021 to Bausch Health Inc. relating to the re-acquisition of the North American RUCONEST® commercialization rights in 2016.

Operational highlights

Reimbursement of RUCONEST® agreed with the Spanish Ministry of Health for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in Spain .

. Announced the successful completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 2/3 triple-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of leniolisib for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) syndrome (APDS). The anticipated launch of leniolisib is in Q4 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

Announced the launch of navigateAPDS, a sponsored genetic testing program in collaboration with Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) designed to assist clinicians in identifying patients and their family members with activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS), which may lead to earlier diagnosis.

The first patient was enrolled in a Phase IIb double-blind, randomized, controlled study to assess the efficacy of RUCONEST®, for the prevention of acute kidney injury after non-ST elevation myocardial infarction at the University Hospital Basel, Switzerland .

. Upon nomination by the Board of Directors, the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on 19 May 2021 appointed Steven Baert , Leon Kruimer and Jabine van der Meijs as Non-Executive Directors to the Board.

appointed , and Jabine van der Meijs as Non-Executive Directors to the Board. Appointed Anurag Relan as Chief Medical Officer and Robert Friesen as Chief Scientific Officer.

Post-period operational highlights

Entered into an exclusive license agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the distribution of RUCONEST® in the Middle East and North Africa .

and . Announced a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics, a global gene therapy leader, to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. OTL-105 is designed to increase C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) in HAE patient serum to prevent HAE attacks.

Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, commented:

"As expected, revenue growth during Q2 2021 has continued to recover, following the impact of COVID-19 on Q1 2021, as underlying demand and patients benefiting from RUCONEST® treatments for their HAE increases. We are confident this positive trend will continue for the remainder of the year and, supported by our strong cash position, will enable us to continue our planned investment in R&D and the ongoing preparations for the launch of leniolisib, which, subject to regulatory approval, is on track for the end of 2022 following the completion of patient enrollment in the potentially registration enabling study in APDS.

In our earlier pipeline, we initiated enrollment of patients in a multi-center Phase IIb clinical trial of rhC1INH for the prevention of acute kidney injury after myocardial infarction. In addition, post period, we delivered on one of our strategic objectives to strengthen our longer-term HAE pipeline, through a collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize the pre-clinical ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell therapy product OTL-105, which has the potential to become a curative treatment for HAE. We remain focused on the positive progress against our three-pillar strategy of sales, R&D and acquisitive growth."

Outlook

For the remainder of 2021, we expect:

Continued increase in revenues from the sales of RUCONEST®, as a result of the pharmaceutical market continuing to normalize and return to its pre-COVID 19 state. We will though continue to monitor the situation in all markets and continue to expect some periodic disruptions.

Maintenance of positive net earnings during the year.

Investments in acquisitions and in-licensing of new development opportunities and assets.

Continued investment in the expansion of production facilities, both for RUCONEST® and leniolisib.

Investment in launch-critical medical affairs and pre-marketing activities for leniolisib and the registration-enabling study for APDS, as well as our ongoing clinical trials for rhC1INH and other development activities, including OTL-105.

No further specific financial guidance for 2021 is provided.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor (rhC1INH) franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that down regulates the complement and contact cascades in order to control inflammation in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST®, is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST® in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

In addition, we are investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in the treatment of further indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and severe pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 infections.

We are also studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, we are leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies, most notably for Pompe disease, which is currently in preclinical development.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2020 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Pharming Group N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)

For the period ended 30 June 2021

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

Appendix: Main condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements reported in Euros

(This appendix is not part of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss in Euros

Condensed consolidated statement balance sheet in Euros

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows in Euros

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS





For the 6-month period ended 30 June













Amounts in $ '000 notes HY2021 HY 2020







Revenues 7 93,237

97,827 Costs of sales 8 (9,487)

(10,885) Gross profit

83,750

86,942 Other income

1,354

525 Research and development

(24,206)

(17,658) General and administrative

(15,060)

(9,846) Marketing and sales

(28,686)

(24,283) Other Operating Costs 8 (67,952)

(51,787) Operating profit

17,152

35,680 Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives

44

93 Other finance income 9 5,398

1,237 Other finance expenses 9 (2,958)

(8,252) Finance gain (cost) net

2,484

(6,922) Share of net profits in associates using the equity method 10 388

134 Profit before tax

20,024

28,892 Income tax credit (expense)

(5,672)

(8,561) Profit for the year

14,352

20,331 Basic earnings per share (US$) 17 0.022

0.032 Diluted earnings per share (US$) 17 0.019

0.028

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 6-month period ended 30 June









Amounts in US$ '000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Profit for the year 14,352 20,331 Currency translation differences (5,582) 39 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (5,582) 39 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (5,582) 39 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 8,770 20,370

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





as at 30 June













Amounts in $ '000 notes June 30, 2021 31 December 2020 Non-current assets





Intangible assets

91,386

94,083 Property, plant and equipment 11 15,588

12,226 Right-of-use assets 12 22,043

9,427 Deferred tax assets 13 23,925

31,877 Investments accounted for using the equity method 10 7,261

7,118 Restricted cash

493

510 Total non-current assets

160,696

155,241 Current assets





Inventories 14 24,307

21,157 Trade and other receivables

37,550

35,902 Restricted cash

987

995 Cash and cash equivalents

188,303

205,159 Total current assets

251,147

263,213 Total assets

411,843

418,453







Equity





Share capital

7,251

7,163 Share premium

453,014

444,940 Legal reserves

14,665

19,859 Accumulated deficit

(276,858)

(288,527) Shareholders' equity 15 198,072

183,435 Non-current liabilities





Convertible bonds 16 145,437

149,727 Lease liabilities 12 20,328

8,230 Other financial liabilities

189

212 Total non-current liabilities

165,954

158,169 Current liabilities





Convertible bonds 16 1,972

2,040 Derivative financial liabilities

71

181 Trade and other payables

43,123

47,666 Lease liabilities

2,651

1,962 Other financial liabilities

—

25,000 Total current liabilities

47,817

76,849 Total equity and liabilities

411,843

418,453







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT CHANGES IN EQUITY





For the period ended 30 June





Attributable to owners of the parent Amounts in $ '000 notes Number of shares

(in '000) Share capital Share premium

Balance at 1 January 2020 as reported in HY report

631,323 7,079

439,887 Result for the half-year

— —

— Other comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— —

— Total comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— —

— Legal reserves development expenses

— —

— Share-based compensation

— —

— Bonuses settled in shares

— —

— Value of conversion rights on convertible bonds

— —

— Shares issued for cash

2,061 23

1,534 Warrants exercised/ issued

— —

— Options exercised

4,319 47

2,626 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in

equity

6,380 70

4,160 Balance at 30 June 2020

637,703 7,149

444,047









Balance at 1 January 2021 17 638,822 7,163

444,940 Result for the year

— —

— Other comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— —

— Total comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— —

— Legal reserves development expenses

— —

— Income Tax expense from excess tax deductions related to Share-based payments

— —

— Share-based compensation

176 2

264 Bonuses settled in shares

— —

— Shares issued for cash

— —

— Warrants exercised/ issued

61 1

20 Options exercised

7,064 85

7,790 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity 17 7,301 88

8,074 Balance at 30 June 2021 17 646,123 7,251

453,014

































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT CHANGES IN EQUITY









For the period ended 30 June









Attributable to owners of the parent

Amounts in $ '000 notes Legal reserves Accumulated deficit Total equity



Capitalized development cost Translation reserve



Balance at 1 January 2020 as reported in HY report

4,874 (705) (333,749) 117,387 Result for the half-year

— — 20,331 20,331 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— 39 — 39 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— 39 20,331 20,370 Legal reserves development expenses

62 — (62) — Share-based compensation

— — 1,530 1,530 Bonuses settled in shares

— — — — Value of conversion rights on convertible bonds

— — 1,552 1,552 Shares issued for cash

— — (1,557) — Warrants exercised/ issued

— — — — Options exercised

— — (558) 2,115 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity

62 — 905 5,197 Balance at 30 June 2020

4,936 (666) (312,513) 142,954







Balance at 1 January 2021

5,632 14,227 (288,527) 183,435 Result for the year

— — 14,352 14,352 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— (5,582) — (5,582) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the half-year

— (5,582) 14,352 8,770 Legal reserves development expenses

388 — (388) — Income Tax expense from excess tax deductions related to Share-based payments

— — (1,794) (1,794) Share-based compensation

— — 3,527 3,793 Bonuses settled in shares

— — — — Shares issued for cash

— — — — Warrants exercised/ issued

— — — 21 Options exercised

— — (4,028) 3,847 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity

388 — (2,683) 5,867 Balance at 30 June 2021

6,020 8,645 (276,858) 198,072



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



For the 6-month period ended 30 June



Amounts in $'000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Profit before tax 20,024 28,892 Non-cash adjustments:



Depreciation, amortization, impairment 4,518 3,447 Equity settled share-based payments 3,793 1,536 Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives (44) (93) Other finance income (5,398) (1,238) Other finance expense 2,958 8,252 Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (388) (134) Other 229 (36) Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 25,692 40,626 Changes in working capital:

Inventories (3,150) (1,939) Trade and other receivables (1,649) (717) Payables and other current liabilities (4,542) 6,435 Restricted Cash 24 (4) Total changes in working capital (9,317) 3,775 Interest received 43 529 Income taxes paid — (55)





Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 16,418 44,875



Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (5,436) (1,143) Investment intangible assets (1,206) (254) Investment in associate — (14) Acquisition of license (1,083) (8,767)



Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,725) (10,178) Repayment on loans and borrowings — (55,117) Payment on contingent consideration (25,000) (20,025) Payment of lease liabilities (1,618) (1,548) Proceeds of issued convertible bonds — 135,470 Interests on loans and leases (2,261) (795) Proceeds of equity and warrants 3,867 2,116



Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities (25,012) 60,101 Increase (decrease) of cash (16,319) 94,798 Exchange rate effects (537) 2,062 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 205,159 74,348



Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 188,303 171,208

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

For the period ended 30 June 2021

1. Company information

Pharming Group N.V. is a limited liability public company which is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (PHARM) and on the NASDAQ (PHAR), with its headquarters and registered office located at:

Darwinweg 24

2333 CR Leiden

The Netherlands

2. Basis of preparation

The consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRS interpretations committee (IFRS IC) interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS as endorsed by the European Union and valid as of the balance sheet date. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

3. Accounting policies

Accounting policies are consistent with those of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

4. Estimates and judgements

The preparation of interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS and Book 2 Title 9 of the Dutch Civil Code requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

5. Going concern

In preparing and finishing the interim financial statements the Board of Directors of Pharming have assessed the Company's ability to fund its operations for a period of at least twelve months after the date the interim financial statements are issued. Based upon the assessment on a going concern basis, the Company has concluded that funding of its operations for a period of twelve months, after the date the interim financial statements are issued, is realistic and achievable. Overall, based on the outcome of this assessment, the interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

6. Seasonality of operations

Seasonality has no material impact on Company's interim financial statements.

7. Segment information

The Board of Directors consider the business from both a product and geographic perspective. From a product perspective, the Company's business is exclusively related to the recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor business. From a geographic perspective, the Company is operating in the US, Europe and RoW. The Board of Directors primarily measures revenues and gross profit to assess the performance of the geographic areas. Operating costs as well as non-current assets are not sub-allocated to the geographic areas.

Total revenues and gross profit per geographic segment for the period ended 30 June:

Amounts in US$ '000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Revenues:



US 90,079 93,839 Europe & RoW 3,158 3,988 Total revenues 93,237 97,827 Gross profit:



US 82,505 85,102 Europe & RoW 1,245 1,840 Total gross profit 83,750 86,942

8. Expenses by nature

Cost of sales in the first half year of 2021 amounted to US$9.5 million (HY 2020: US$10.9 million) and relate to actual product sales.

Other operating costs increased to US$68.0 million compared to US$51.8 million in the first half year of 2020. The increase was a combination of increased R&D expenditure, launch preparation and manufacturing cost for leniolisib, an increase in employee numbers supporting company growth (US$6 million), a significant increase in cost of insurances (US$2.8 million), an increase in share-based compensation (US$3 million) and increased compliance and control costs.

Employee benefits

Employee benefits are charged to research and development costs, general and administrative costs or marketing and sales costs based on the nature of the services provided.

Depreciation and amortization charges

Depreciation and amortization charges









Amounts in US$ '000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Property, plant and equipment (1,044) (761) Right-of-use assets (1,385) (710) Intangible assets (2,089) (1,593) Total (4,518) (3,064)

The increase of depreciation charges of property, plant and equipment in 2021 as compared to 2020 stems from new investments, mainly in production assets.

The depreciation on right-of-use assets relates to leased buildings and cars. At the end of the year 2020 and in Q1 2021 additions to leased buildings were made to support the growth of Pharming.

The amortization of the intangible assets mainly relates to the re-acquired US commercialization rights and are allocated to marketing and sales expenses.

9. Financial income (expenses)

Amounts in US$ '000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Foreign currency results 5,355 700 Interest income 43 537 Other financial income 5,398 1,237 Foreign currency results -1 296 Interest loans and borrowings — (496) Settlement fees and expenses on repayment loan — (4,054) Interest on convertible bonds (2,667) (2,147) Other interest expenses (479) (422) Contingent consideration 253 (1,343) Other financial expenses (64) (86) Other financial expenses (2,958) (8,252)





Total other financial income and expenses 2,440 (7,015)

Foreign currency results in the EUR functional currency entities, primarily follow from the revaluation of bank balances and the loan which are denominated in foreign currencies, mainly US dollars. The US dollar strengthened over the course of 2021. The indicated settlement fees and expenses on repayment loan HY 2020 relates to the repayment in full of the loan from Orbimed Advisors.

10. Share of net profit in associate using the equity method

In the Board of Director's judgement, the investment in BioConnection constitutes an investment in an associated company and is therefore not consolidated, as Pharming has significant influence but does not have control of BioConnection and is embargoed by a shareholders agreement between the shareholders of BioConnection from influencing any activity between the two parties which is in any significant way different from the relationship which existed between the two prior to the investment. In addition to its carrying value for the investment, Pharming's risk is limited to the provision of a €3 million corporate guarantee in favor of ABN AMRO Bank in the unlikely event that BioConnection were to default on all its debts and its assets did not meet the outstanding liabilities owing to ABN AMRO Bank. In the opinion of the Board of Directors, the fact that BioConnection is a growing profitable company which has met all its obligations as they fell due since inception makes the likelihood of this guarantee ever being used very small. The guarantee is accounted for under IFRS 9 and appears as financial guarantee liabilities in Other financial liabilities.

The carrying amount of this investment has changed as follows:

Amounts in US $ '000 30 June

2021 31 December

2020 Balance at 1 January 7,118 6,764 Amortization of financial guarantee (17) (34) Profit (loss) for the period 388 361 Foreign exchange rate movements (228) 27 Balance at end of period 7,261 7,118

11. Property, plant and equipment

The expansion of the property, plant and equipment mainly relates to assets under construction reflecting the expansion of the milk production capacity and the construction of a downstream manufacturing facility.

12. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities non-current and current

The change in the right of use asset is mainly caused by the addition of a new lease. This represents an increase of $13.5 million. The new lease contract includes an expansion of the site and an extension of historic leases. The term of the new contract is 15 years.

13. Deferred tax assets

The deferred tax asset decreased mainly due to offsetting the current tax expense with unused tax losses from prior years.

14. Inventories

Inventories include batches RUCONEST®, work in progress and skimmed milk available for production of RUCONEST®.

Amounts in US$ '000 30 June

2021 31 December

2020 Finished goods 14,518 12,742 Work in progress 6,178 5,668 Raw materials 3,611 2,747 Balance at end of period 24,307 21,157











Changes in the adjustment to net realizable value:

Amounts in US $ '000 Period to

30 June

2021 Period to

31 December

2020 Balance at 1 January (646) (931) Addition to impairment -363 -1,450 Release of impairment 21 1,192 Usage of impairment 342 606 Foreign exchange rate movements 20 -63 Balance at end of period (626) (646)

The inventory valuation at 30 June 2021 of US$24.3 million is stated net of an impairment of US$0.6 million (2020: US$0.6 million). The impairment includes an impairment for obsolescence and an impairment to write inventories down to their net realizable value.

Per 30 June 2021 the impairment for obsolescence amounts to US$0.0 million similar to 31 December 2020.

Per 30 June 2021 the impairment to write inventories down to their net realizable value amount to US$0.6 million (2020: US$0.6 million). Inventories are available for use in commercial, preclinical and clinical activities. Estimates have been made with respect to the ultimate use or sale of product, taking into account current and expected sales as well as preclinical and clinical programs. These estimates are reflected in the additions to the impairment.

The releases to the impairment relate to amendments to the estimates as a result of the fact that actual sales can differ from forecasted sales and the fact that vials allocated to preclinical and clinical programs can be returned to inventory.

The costs of vials used in preclinical and clinical programs are presented under the research and development costs.

The main portion of inventories at 30 June 2021 have expiration dates starting beyond 2022 and are all expected to be sold and/or used before expiration.

15. Equity

The Company's authorized share capital amounts to €8.8 million and is divided into 880,000,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each. All 646,123,246 shares outstanding at 30 June 2021 have been fully paid-up. Other reserves include those reserves related to currency translation, share-based compensation expenses and other equity-settled transactions.

Please refer to the Condensed Consolidated Statement changes in Equity.

16. Convertible bonds

On January 21, 2020, the Company issued €125 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible bonds due 2025.

The convertible bonds comprise of two components. The first component is a financial liability, which represents our contractual obligation to deliver cash or another financial asset for payment of interest and principal, if not converted. The second component is an equity instrument as it represents a written call option granting the holder the right, for a specified period of time, to convert it into a fixed number of the Company's ordinary shares.

The fair value of the consideration in respect of the liability components is measured at the fair value of a similar liability that does not have any associated equity conversion option (IFRS 9 paragraph 5.1.1). This is the liability component's carrying amount at initial recognition.

The equity component will be measured at the residual difference between the nominal value and the fair value of a similar liability that does not have any associated equity conversion option (IAS 32 paragraph 31). The original equity component as recorded at initial recognition amounts to €1.4 million.

Recognition and movements of the convertible bonds were as follows:

Amounts in US$ '000 Period to

30 June

2021 Period to

31 December

2020 Balance at 1 January 151,767 — Carrying value initial recognition — 138,571 Interest paid (cash flow) (2,262) (2,142) Amortization transaction cost — 744 Accrued interest 2,667 4,040 Foreign exchange rate movements (4,763) 10,554 Carrying value at end of period 147,409 151,767

17. Earnings per share and diluted shares

Basic earnings per share is calculated based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per share is computed based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding including the dilutive effect of shares to be issued in the future under certain arrangements such as option plans and warrants issued. For HY 2021 and HY2020, the basic and diluted profit (loss) per share is:









HY 2021 HY 2020 Net profit (loss) attributable to equity owners of the parent (in US $ '000) 14,352 20,331 Weighted average shares outstanding (in '000) 641,299 634,156 Basic profit (loss) per share (in US $) 0.022 0.032 Weighted average fully-diluted shares outstanding (in '000) 762,115 738,277 Fully-diluted profit per share (in US $) 0.019 0.028

Diluted shares

The composition of the number of shares and share rights outstanding as well as authorized share capital as per 30 June 2020 is provided in the table below:



31 December 2020 Shares issued Shares

reserved 30 June 2021 Issued shares 638,821,619 7,301,627 — 646,123,246 Warrants 148,944 (60,915) — 88,029 Options 50,106,488 (6,552,813) — 43,553,675 Convertible bonds 62,412,622 — — 62,412,622 LTIP 9,979,208 1,439,045 — 11,418,253 Fully-diluted shares 761,468,881 2,126,944 — 763,595,825 Available for issue 118,531,119 (2,126,944) — 116,404,175 Authorized share capital 880,000,000 — — 880,000,000

18. Events since the end of the reporting period



The financial effects of the partnership with Orchard Therapeutics are excluded from the June 2021 financials as the partnership agreement was signed after 30 June.

Appendix: Main Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements reported in Euro's

These statements are not part of the original Interim Financial Statements. The original Interim Financial Statements are reported in US Dollars. In case of differences of interpretation between the Financial Statements in US dollars and the Financial Statements in Euros, the Financial Statements in US Dollars will prevail.

Exchange rates (USD:EUR) used:

Statement of income YTD 2020 1.1042 Statement of income YTD 2021 1.2061 Balance sheet at June 2020 1.1206 Balance sheet at December 2020 1.2280 Balance sheet at June 2021 1.1895 Cash flow YTD 2020 1.1042 Cash flow YTD 2021 1.2061 Cash balance as per 1 January 2020 1.1214 Cash balance as per 31 December 2020 1.2280 Cash balance as per 1 January 2021 1.2280 Cash balance as per 30 June 2021 1.1895

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS - EUR



For the 6-month period ended 30 June









Amounts in € '000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Revenues 77,304 88,593 Costs of sales (7,866) (9,858) Gross profit 69,438 78,735 Other income 1,123 475 Research and development (20,070) (15,991) General and administrative (12,486) (8,917) Marketing and sales (23,784) (21,991) Other Operating Costs (56,340) (46,899) Operating profit 14,221 32,311 Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives 36 84 Other finance income 4,475 1,121 Other finance expenses (2,453) (7,741) Finance gain (cost) net 2,058 (6,536) Share of net profits in associates using the equity method 321 121 Profit before tax 16,602 25,896 Income tax expense (4,703) (7,753) Profit for the year 11,899 18,143 Basic earnings per share (€) 0.019 0.029 Fully-diluted earnings per share (€) 0.016 0.025

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EUR





as at 30 June













Amounts in € '000 30 June

2021 31 December 2020

Non-current assets





Intangible assets 76,827 76,615

Property, plant and equipment 13,104 9,956

Right-of-use assets 18,531 7,676

Deferred tax assets 20,113 25,957

Investments accounted for using the equity method 6,104 5,796

Restricted cash 415 415

Total non-current assets 135,094 126,415

Current assets





Inventories 20,434 17,229

Trade and other receivables 31,569 29,236

Restricted cash 830 810

Cash and cash equivalents 158,304 167,068

Total current assets 211,137 214,343









Total assets 346,231 340,758









Equity





Share capital 6,096 6,388

Share premium 380,856 396,799

Legal reserves 12,328 4,341

Accumulated deficit (232,764) (258,151)

Shareholders' equity 166,516 149,377

Non-current liabilities





Convertible bonds 122,267 121,927

Lease liabilities 17,090 6,702

Other financial liabilities 159 173

Total non-current liabilities 139,516 128,802









Current liabilities





Convertible bonds 1,657 1,661

Derivative financial liabilities 60 147

Trade and other payables 36,253 38,816

Lease liabilities 2,229 1,598

Other financial liabilities —

20,357

Total current liabilities 40,199 62,579









Total equity and liabilities 346,231 340,758

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - EUR



For the 6-month period ended 30 June









Amounts in €'000 HY 2021 HY 2020 Profit before tax 16,602 25,896 Non-cash adjustments:



Depreciation, amortization, impairment 3,745 3,122 Equity settled share based payments 3,146 1,391 Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives (36) (84) Other finance income (4,475) (1,121) Other finance expense 2,453 7,741 Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (321) (121) Other 190 (33) Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 21,304 36,791 Changes in working capital:



Inventories (2,611) (1,756) Trade and other receivables (1,367) (649) Payables and other current liabilities (3,766) 5,828 Restricted Cash 20 (4) Total changes in working capital (7,724) 3,419





Interest received 35 479 Income taxes paid — (50)





Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 13,615 40,639 Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (4,507) (1,035) Investment intangible assets (1,000) (230) Investment in associate — (13) Acquisition of license (898) (7,939)





Net cash flows used in investing activities (6,405) (9,217) Repayment on loans and borrowings — (49,914) Payment on contingent consideration (20,728) (18,135) Payment of lease liabilities (1,342) (1,402) Proceeds of issued convertible bonds — 122,682 Interests on loans and leases (1,875) (720) Proceeds of equity and warrants 3,206 1,916





Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities (20,739) 54,427 Increase (decrease) of cash (13,529) 85,849 Exchange rate effects 4,765 634 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 167,068 66,299





Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 158,304 152,782





















