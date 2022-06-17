Students from the Erciyes University will compete to become the European LoL champion at Amazon UEMasters, by GGTech

ALICANTE, Spain, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered as the highest level esports league within the university ecosystem, Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters continues to prove that it is capable of offering a competition full of the best European university players. The League of Legends finals will be held on the 25th and 26th of June at the GGTech headquarters, located at the Distrito Digital facilities in Alicante, Spain. Students from teams from Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Turkey will fight to become the European League of Legends champion.

European universities

The teams that will compete to leave their name on the European list of winners are AIX Schwer from the Technical University of Aachen, in Germany; AZS AGH from the AGH University of Science and Technology, in Poland; Esports Team Twente from the University of Twente, in the Netherlands; and Yenilmezler ERU from the Erciyes University, in Turkey.

It has been a tough road for these teams to reach the final of the competition, as they have had to fight, since last March, for one of the four places in the European final among more than 30 teams and 220 players from 15 countries. In total, these four winners will share a prize pool of 11,500 euros.

This competition will put the finishing touch to a spectacular edition that also included competitions in Clash Royale, TeamFight Tactics and Rocket League.

A sector in continuous growth

Since its inception, Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters has witnessed the enormous expansion of the esports sector, not only as a competitive discipline, but also as a booming job market. Competitions of this level have served as an entry vehicle for young skilled professionals, gamers, creatives and, in general, innovators in this thriving industry.

The organization of this championship has been made possible by the support of companies such as Intel, which provides all competitions with the latest technologies and maximum power in PC gaming, and Twitch Student.

The League of Legends Amazon UEMasters final will be streamed live on twitch.tv/universityesportstv (Spanish) and twitch.tv/uemasters (English).

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment Group brings the world of video games and electronic sports closer to society promoting values such as integration, sportsmanship, teamwork and the desire to improve, and using entertainment as motivation to learn. GGTech Entertainment is committed to interactive environments, specialized in the development, production and commercialization of video games. Also investing in generating content with new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. More information: www.ggtech.es.

