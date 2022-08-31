Webshipper, an nShift product Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

Webshipper, an nShift product offers delivery management service to help fast-growing BigCommerce merchants build a better customer experience

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webshipper, an nShift product today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to its delivery management solution. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Webshipper's, solution through the BigCommerce App Marketplace in Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway) and Benelux.

"The quality of delivery that companies offer can make or break their brand", said Lars Pedersen, CEO, nShift. "By working with BigCommerce we can help thousands of merchants take control of their delivery, build a better customer experience and increase loyalty with their consumers. Doing so will help them achieve scalable growth and build incremental revenue."

nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. Its end-to-end delivery management solution enables retailers to take control of their customer experience from checkout to returns. nShift's customers gain access to the world's largest carrier library, containing over 1000 deliverers. This enables them to increase the delivery options they offer and give consumers the experience they really want.

"Our partnership with nShift further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "nShift shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: www.webshipper.com, an nShift product.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions, enabling the frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments a year across 190 countries. With 25 years of industry experience through merged companies Unifaun, Consignor, Transsmart, and Webshipper, the company has grown and developed with and for the needs of optimising delivery management. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

