EPAM Ranked #1 by Clients for IT Service Excellence in the Nordics

The 2026 Nordic IT Sourcing Study evaluated 34 IT service providers based on feedback from more than 450 participants at top IT-spending organizations. The comprehensive report, which assesses over 1,000 unique sourcing relationships, positions EPAM as a standout leader in the market for the fourth consecutive year. As organizations in the Nordics accelerate their adoption of AI and seek advanced engineering expertise, EPAM stands out by delivering not only #1 rankings in General Satisfaction and Application Services, but also exceptional performance in Account Management, Security and Service Delivery. Responding to the rising demand for partners that can scale efficiently and deliver measurable productivity gains, as cited by IT leaders in this study, EPAM leverages its deep engineering experience, industry-leading AI capabilities and agile methodologies to deliver scalable solutions tailored to complex enterprise needs. This forward-looking commitment to innovation enables EPAM to drive continuous business growth and long-term value for its clients.

EPAM achieved significantly higher than average satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

General Satisfaction: [Ranked #1] EPAM named as an exceptional performer and received a rating of 82%

EPAM named as an exceptional performer and received a rating of 82% Application Services: [Ranked #1] EPAM named as an exceptional performer and received a rating of 81%

EPAM named as an exceptional performer and received a rating of 81% Account Management Quality: [Ranked #1] EPAM received a rating of 88%

EPAM received a rating of 88% Security: EPAM received a rating of 84%

EPAM received a rating of 84% Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 83%

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a top IT service provider by our clients and Whitelane Research over the past four years," said Boel Zeeberg, VP, EPAM Nordics. "Looking ahead, we are committed to advancing scalable solutions and AI-powered innovation in the region, partnering with our clients to achieve their most complex business and transformation goals."

The IT services market in the Nordics remains strong, with Whitelane Research reporting that 69% of organizations plan to either maintain or increase their IT sourcing spend. Scalability is the leading driver for organizations planning to increase their use of external IT providers, along with the ability to focus on core business priorities, gain access to emerging technologies and leverage specialized resources and talent. These priorities align closely with EPAM's expertise in delivering flexible, innovative solutions that help businesses stay agile and competitive in today's market.

"EPAM's exceptional results reinforce its role as a trusted and indispensable IT partner in the region," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "With clients expressing the highest retention and renewal intentions, and as the only provider in the study with unanimous confidence in its technical expertise, EPAM has earned the top spot in the Nordics."

This client-driven recognition in the Nordics builds on EPAM's recent achievements across Europe, including top placements in Belgium and Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Europe, Germany, Switzerland and the UK & Ireland.

To see the full survey results, visit: https://whitelane.com/nordics-2026/

Discover how EPAM delivers scalable solutions for complex enterprise challenges at https://www.epam.com/services

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

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