Huawei launches Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2024 to accelerate industrial intelligence with green and digital technologies

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has launched its annual edition of the Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2024, the technology center "on wheels" specially designed to show the company's cutting-edge product innovations for large enterprises, public administrations and industries such as healthcare, ISP, education, retail and more.

Huawei Europe Enterprise Roadshow 2024

The mobile tour sees two roadshow trucks, packed with Huawei's newest ICT products and solutions, simultaneously travel on two separate routes across the continent. The trucks will stop in key European cities to meet and network with attendees who can expect first-hand demonstrations of Huawei products alongside expert insights from leading figures within the business.

The 2024 roadshow began its inaugural journey with stops in France and Spain and will visit 54 cities in 21 countries over the course of next three months. Under the theme of Digital & Green, Accelerate Industrial Intelligence, the roadshow will further travel to Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Türkiye, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Luxembourg, Serbia, Hungary, Ireland, Bulgaria and finish off in Romania.

"The European Enterprise Roadshow 2024 is a strong manifestation of our unwavering commitment to innovation and technological excellence," said Willi Song, President, Huawei European Enterprise Business. "This tour is a unique opportunity to meet with customers and partners, learn about the latest ICT innovations and, above all, promote a collaborative ecosystem for enterprises to reach new heights in their digital transformation."

In this year's edition, Huawei is looking at how the convergence of green and digital transition drives the sustainable development of European industries. The company's focus is on presenting advanced ICT technology with its commitment to double down on digital and intelligent transformation in key industries.

Among key technologies on show will be Datacom for which Huawei was named Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ in Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. The company will also feature All Flash for All Scenarios OceanStor data storage portfolio - Huawei is currently the Customers' Choice in 2024 for Primary Storage according to Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer review. The roadshow's attendees will additionally discover Optical, ISP and MSP products and other solutions such as High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus, Ultra-Resilient Data Center Network, Datacenter Virtualization Solution (DCS), OceanProtect Appliance, FTTH and FTTR solutions and Huawei eKit for commercial and distribution market.

In addition to products, Huawei's experts will demonstrate the most advanced solutions specifically customized for scenario-based requirements. These are tailored to a wide range of key industries such as education, healthcare, MSP, transportation, ISP and retail.

"As an ICT technology leader, Huawei provides a technology portfolio that can meet the needs of end-to-end businesses, from network to data storage, cloud and unified communications", added Willi Song. "This gives us a 360° view of the digital and intelligent transformation challenges of our customers and allows us to respond with essential solutions that are quick to deploy, easy to administer and cost-effective".

Following the success of the previous edition, which saw the participation of more than 7000 customers and partners, this year's roadshow is once again poised to offer a unique platform for dialogue, learning and the exchange of ideas with ICT industry professionals.

