nShift: IMRG study uncovers the three Cs of ecommerce deliveries in 2024

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 60% of shoppers said a good delivery experience has directly encouraged them to purchase again, according to a new report by IMRG.

The Consumer Home Delivery Report, sponsored by nShift, examines every aspect of the delivery and returns experience for shoppers. It covers a range of topics from cart abandonment to delivery expectations and returns preferences. It concludes that consumers today benchmark the quality of their post-purchase shopping experience on three distinct factors:

Convenience – A range of ecommerce delivery choices that are convenient for consumers is vital. For over half (54%) of the respondents, a key concern is missing attempted deliveries while they are out. Meanwhile, 64% agreed that the ability to choose a specific day for delivery is very important Clarity – Nearly three quarters (74%) of consumers expect to see clear delivery and returns information prior to ordering Communication – 80% of shoppers want access to online order tracking. When asked about what would improve the returns experience, 87% of those questioned said getting confirmation that their return parcel has been received was most important to them

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift, said: "Customers need to feel as though they're in control, as from the moment they part with their money, until the delivery arrives, often choosing to stick with the brands that provide the best experience. In today's digital era, expectations are higher than ever when it comes to the online shopping experiences, and it is no surprise that shoppers crave clarity, communication, and convenience at every stage."

Andy Mulcahy, Strategy & Insight Director at IMRG, said: "Each year the role of delivery and returns is becoming more important to customers. They want to know where their order is at all times and expect a seamless connection from the moment they hit the buy button to the time that they're happy with the exchange."

In the report, nShift offers five top tips for retailers when it comes to delivering the best possible post-purchase experience:

Provide and clearly display a range of delivery options at checkout – some shoppers seek swift deliveries. For others, price is paramount. Offering a range of options at checkout increases conversions. But it's essential that these options are clearly and intuitively badged Enable multi-carrier deliveries – during busy periods, it's crucial that retailers ensure they can keep their promises. This is best achieved through relationships with multiple carrier companies and a book and print capability connecting them to the business Maximise delivery success – giving shoppers the opportunity to identify and choose alternative Out Of Home (OOH) collection options is a welcome alternative to having to wait at home for a delivery. Parcel shops, parcel lockers and stores themselves offer shoppers a more substantial choice Keep in touch – relevant communication keeps the customer engaged and helps contain any negative feedback. If a retailer distributes communication in their own look and feel, it helps build the brand at a time when shoppers are most engaged. This makes it easier to remarket to shoppers Make returns easy – countless consumers simply won't complete their purchase if it's not clear how they can return a product. Operating a simple digital returns process gives shoppers confidence in the brand. It also makes it easier for the retailer to track patterns and work out why items are being sent back. This can reduce the volume of returns

Sherwin-Smith concluded: "Research shows that frequent shoppers are 2.5 times more likely than occasional buyers to take their business elsewhere when something goes wrong with the delivery. This means that when the delivery experience falls short, a retailer's best customers are the most likely to shop around. But a great customer experience at each stage of the delivery journey can encourage repeat purchase."

The Consumer Home Delivery Report is now available for download from IMRG. For more information on how nShift can help maximise your delivery and returns proposition, please visit www.nshift.com.

Survey methodology

The Consumer Home Delivery research tracks the opinions of 1000 UK customers, aged 18-65+, year-after-year, enabling IMRG to establish a comprehensive view of customers' sentiment towards delivery and returns services. To date, IMRG has fifteen years of trend lines, making them best placed to provide industry benchmarks that reveal top strategies for improving the post-purchase experience. The insights also help retailers to identify future consumer needs.

The research was completed in October 2023.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

About IMRG

IMRG helps their members understand and improve their online retail performance through a busy programme of performance benchmarking, data analysis, insight, best practice-sharing, and events. They have been tracking online sales since 2000 – and now measure over 120 individual metrics in a series of indexes, providing in-depth intelligence on online and mobile sales, delivery trends, marketing ROI and channel performance.

