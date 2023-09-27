nShift: Logistics teams spend 50% of time on manual tasks

nShift enables warehouses to automate crucial delivery management processes

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A third of logistics workers spend more than 50% of their time on manual tasks.[1] Automating many of these could free up time for valuable activity, according to nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.

To help save time and increase efficiency across the logistics process, nShift has identified six processes that ecommerce companies and logistics providers can automate across the supply chain:

Order management – Trexico Logistics recently made order entry 25% more efficient by working with nShift, transforming a highly complex process into something that can be managed through one platform Carrier booking – working with a platform that can automate the carrier booking process leads to significant time savings. To give the business the flexibility it needs, it's crucial that the platform connects to a wide range of carriers, widening the choices available to customers Label printing – creating the correct label, regardless of the carrier requirements, including the bar code or manifest, increases accuracy and speeds up the process Shipping documents –customs and other key documents can be automatically generated alongside the shipping label to further streamline the delivery process The picking process – the more diverse a company's products, the more important it will be to print the correct label for each package. Automating this process increases accuracy and efficiency Returns management – automating returns processes makes it easier to check items back in and reduce customer service costs

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift said, "Many organizations try to make do with managing deliveries manually or using spreadsheets. This often leads to delays and holdups during peak season and other busy periods. Automating delivery management, on the other hand, enables retailers to offer a better customer experience, respond more quickly to spikes in demand, and minimize errors. The right delivery management platform can be the 'beating heart' of high-performance logistics and fulfillment capabilities – delivering efficiencies, stronger loyalty, and increased sales, too.

"nShift is a tried and tested delivery management tool. Businesses all over the world trust us to power their mission-critical shipments. With our range of solutions, ecommerce companies can provide an end-to-end delivery experience from checkout to returns."

Find out more about nShift's work with customers:

https://nshift.com/customer-stories

