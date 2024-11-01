ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S NEXT BOLD ADVENTURES IN EUROPE TO HEADLINE SUMMER 2026

Vacationers can pick from a lineup of vacations across Europe, including the returning Harmony of the Seas and a special solar eclipse experience

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all vacationers: Royal Caribbean is turning up the adventure in Europe for summer 2026. Travelers can explore the best of Europe across 60-plus destinations with their pick of five headlining vacations starting in Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia) and Ravenna, Italy; and Southampton, England. From Harmony of the Seas and its bold return to Barcelona to all-time favorites Odyssey, Brilliance, Explorer and Liberty of the Seas, the variety of 2- to 14-night getaways makes for an action-packed roster with ways for every type of family and adventurer to make memories. Starting today, vacationers can set their sights on Europe and book the new 2026 adventures on Royal Caribbean's website.

Oasis Class ship Harmony of the Seas touts the ultimate combination of adventures for vacationers of all ages, which features the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; a trio of high-speed waterslides known as The Perfect Storm, twin FlowRider surf simulators and a variety of restaurants that serve up a world of flavors.

The bold, new getaways in Europe set the stage for vacationers to visit, see, hear and taste their way around many of the world's most sought-after destinations. The lineup spans from the sun-soaked beaches in the Mediterranean, including Santorini and Mykonos, Greece, to the historic streets of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and the jaw-dropping views of the Norwegian fjords in northern Europe. Plus, adventurers can have front-row seats to see a rare solar eclipse in August on Liberty.

The adventures continue in between with a combination of ways to thrill, chill, dine, drink and be entertained. Highlights include a range of flavors for all tastebuds, from steakhouses to sushi, deck-defying entertainment across air, ice, water and theater, and adrenaline-pumping activities like the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, the Perfect Storm racing waterslides and the signature FlowRider surf simulator.

Europe Summer 2026 Highlights

Harmony of the Seas – From Barcelona

On 7-night adventures, vacationers are set to visit destinations like Palma de Mallorca , Spain ; Florence (La Spezia) and Naples, Italy ; and Provence ( Marseille ), France . With everything from historic monuments to stunning landscapes, travelers can take in the vibrant culture of the Western Mediterranean and wander through the majestic Palma Cathedral in Mallorca or marvel at masterpieces like Michelangelo's David at the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence (La Spezia). All ages have something to look forward to on Harmony with an impressive lineup of thrills, ways to chill and signature adventures that vacationers know and love. Families can enjoy the 10 -story Ultimate Abyss dry slide, the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides , full-scale entertainment across four stages , a nine-deck-high zip line , twin FlowRider surf simulators and a world of flavors across dozens of restaurants, bars and lounges.



Odyssey is set to deliver 7- to 9-night vacations from charming destinations such as Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey , and Naples to the idyllic islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Greece . Adventurers can immerse themselves in centuries of history and culture, from the iconic white buildings of Santorini to the temples of Ephesus. The memories continue on deck with thrills like the gravity-defying RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator , along with indoor and outdoor pools and 20-plus restaurants, bars and lounges from around the world, like fresh sushi and sashimi at Izumi and Tuscan favorites at Giovanni's Table .



Vacationers can set their sights on 2- to 9-night bucket-list adventures to picturesque spots like the awe-inspiring Norwegian fjords , the medieval streets of Bruges, Belgium , and the colorful Nyhavn harbor and charming Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark . In between soaking up the culture of northern Europe , adventurers are in for thrills on The Perfect Storm racing waterslides , ice skating and bonding over family favorites at spots like Sorrento's Pizza and Johnny Rockets . For an extraordinary total eclipse experience, families can join the special solar eclipse adventure on Aug. 7, 2026 , and witness the celestial event with the ocean as the ultimate backdrop.



With a combination of 7- to 14-night adventures , vacationers can set their sights on the Aegean and Adriatic seas and charming cities like Dubrovnik and Zadar, Croatia , and Athens (Piraeus), featuring a mix of ancient sights, idyllic beaches and crystal-clear waters. Travelers are in for memorable experiences from sunrise to sunset, like unwinding by the pool or the adults-only Solarium, rejuvenating at the Vitality Spa , catching a wave on Royal Caribbean's signature FlowRider surf simulator and savoring flavors at Chops Grille and Chef's Table for a five-course experience.



For those looking to dive into history, adventurers have their choice of 7-night vacations to Athens (Piraeus), Rome (Civitavecchia), Barcelona , the Greek Isles, and Ephesus (Kusadasi) and Istanbul , Turkey . Vacationers can explore the ancient wonders of Athens (Piraeus), from the iconic Acropolis and Parthenon to the Temple of Zeus, stroll through the vibrant streets of Barcelona and immerse themselves in the rich history of Rome (Civitavecchia) at the Colosseum or admire the intricate details of the Pantheon. On Brilliance, travelers can enjoy a lineup of dining, entertainment, nightlife and more, unwind in the serene adults-only Solarium, complete with pools and whirlpools; test their skills on the rock-climbing wall; and savor flavors of all kinds, ranging from steakhouse classics at Chops Grille to sushi at Izumi.

Holidaymakers can learn more about new and upcoming European adventures by visiting Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com.

